State Fair joins cancellation list

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2020 Indiana State Fair is canceled – adding another major event to the list of entertainment and sporting activities halted by COVID-19.

“Today the Indiana State Fair Commission & State Fair Board announced a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show & additional activities that will be held on the State Fairgrounds in August,” a tweet by the fair said Thursday. “This year's traditional Indiana State Fair will not take place. Ultimately, the difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19.”

Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ohio had already canceled their fairs.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway also announced Thursday that the July 4 doubleheader with NASCAR and IndyCar will take place without fans.

This is not the first time the Indiana State Fair was modified or did not take place.

During the Civil War and World War II the fairgrounds was needed to support the war effort.

“Unfortunately, key elements including vendors and partners of the Fair began falling off and so we pivoted, and found a way to still serve our communities,” said Brad Chambers, Indiana State Fair commission chairman.

There will be a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show including options for 4-H projects to be celebrated.

Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair Commission, said agriculture and youth are the heart beat of the Indiana State Fair.

“We are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana's youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work.”

The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of all things Indiana, showcasing youth and agriculture along with great food, animals, entertainment, and exhibits. It is a complex event that requires years of planning by the staff, partners and vendors.

In 2019, nearly 879,000 people attended the Indiana State Fair.

