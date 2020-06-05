Terminal expansion, other airport upgrades move ahead

A $47.3 million west terminal expansion is moving forward at the Fort Wayne International Airport, officials announced Thursday.

Project Gateway consists of several projects around the terminal complex. In addition to the west terminal renovation, the project includes expanding and upgrading the airport terminal apron, installation of rental car solar canopies and an upgraded parking lot.

Local firm Michael Kinder & Sons, partnered with Flintco, will serve as construction manager for the terminal expansion.

“We are excited to bring on a great partner, Michael Kinder & Sons, to our project team. There has been an impressive amount of work completed over the last couple years to advance the terminal expansion,” Executive Director of Airports Scott Hinderman said in a statement. “MKS will be a key team player to deliver a best-in-class terminal to northeast Indiana.”

The terminal planning process began in 2017 and design started in 2018. The search for a construction manager was initiated in February.

“The MKS team is very pleased to have been awarded a project that is so important to Fort Wayne,” said Doug Kinder, MKS president and preconstruction manager, in a statement. “A first-class airport is essential to a thriving community and these changes will definitely take FWA to the next level.”

Construction is expected to start in spring 2021 and complete in spring 2023.

dgong@jg.net