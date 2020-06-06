County OKs sewer upgrade for Byron

Preparations to sell the county-?owned former Byron Health Center property at Lima and Carroll roads took another step forward Friday as the Allen County commissioners awarded a $365,000 contract for a wastewater lift station.

The contract was for a project also considered last year. But the submitted bid of $518,925 then was rejected by the commissioners as too high.

This bid came in $110,000 less after project modifications, said Chris Cloud, commissioners' chief of staff.

Specifically, the county was able to purchase 500 feet of pipe from the city of Fort Wayne for about $43,000. That led to a lower cost for materials and excavation than was originally proposed, he said.

New timing also took the project from a time frame when contractors were busy to a time when getting new work has been slower, Cloud said.

Because the property is already served by Huntertown-supplied water, commissioners believe the land will be more marketable if it is also served by that municipality's sewer system, Cloud added. The lift station was needed to do that efficiently, he said.

The county has an agreement that gave it the option of going with either Huntertown or Fort Wayne for sewer service because the land is near the boundary between the two service areas, Cloud said.

In other business, the commissioners approved a contract to update the electronic monitoring system for offenders in the Community Corrections program.

Hardware and other services that are out-of-date or becoming obsolete will be updated with a cloud-based system using cellphones.

The cost is based on the number of expected participants, now estimated to be 450. The company, BI Inc. of Boulder, Colorado, is providing a volume discount that will save about $40,000 a year, Kim Churchward, executive director, and Bob McArdle, financial manager, told the commissioners.

A $23,924 contract with Advanced Systems Group of Fort Wayne, to do inspections of fire alarm systems in 17 county-owned buildings and an agreement for a $59,900 engineering study to improve the intersection of Rupert Road and Indiana 37 also were approved.

Allen County Highway Department Director Bill Hartman said the intersection has heavy truck traffic, poor sight lines and potential utility easement issues.

The contract, which will come up with an estimated cost of repairs and upgrades, is with Engineering Resources of Fort Wayne, which will act as a consultant.

