New Haven to hold event for Flag Day

The city of New Haven is beginning a new tradition for National Flag Day. The program, at noon June 14, will include retiring the current flag and raising a new flag.

The program will be open to the public, but social distancing guidelines will be followed and the crowd limited to 250 people. Those attending are encouraged to wear a face mask and not congregate in one area. To allow more community members to enjoy it, the event will be live streamed on the city's Facebook page at Facebook.com/NewHavenIN.

The city of New Haven is partnering with Stars for Troops for a new tradition. Stars for Troops is a nonprofit organization that collects flags to properly retire and dispose of them. They remove the embroidered stars are then package them to be passed along to service members and veterans that have defended our nation and what our flag stands for.

Flag collections will begin immediately after the ceremony and continue through the local Independence Day celebration July 4 at Schnelker Park. Collection boxes will be at City Hall and the New Haven Community Center, and on July 4 move to Schnelker Park. At the end of the picnic, the flags will be turned over to Stars for Troops.