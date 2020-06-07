Ideas for new homes on display

A steady stream of guests moved through homes Saturday at the Eagle Rock subdivision near Union Chapel Road, as home builders in the Fort Wayne area opened their doors for the annual Spring Town & Country New Home Tour and Specialty Retail Tour.

Hosted by the Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne, the tour allows those interested in building a new home to experience a wide array of styles and standards offered.

The tour was rescheduled from April 25-26 and May 2-3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's a wonderful tool to use to let people go through your models and see the kind of workmanship (different builders offer),” said Steve Smith, sales coordinator for Delagrange Homes.

Delagrange Homes has homes in the Buckner's Crossing subdivision, which was a featured subdivision this year, along with Eagle Rock.

The Town & Country Tour is different from other events like the Parade of Homes, Smith said, because it allows builders to use existing model homes.

More than a dozen builders are participating in this year's tour, which features 27 homes, 5 villas and nine in-home vendors.

Dan Lee, of Millennium Development, said he enjoys the Town & Country tour because it allows him to interact with potential clients while they get a taste of Millennium Development's style.

It's important for potential buyers to communicate with the builder and learn about each one's standard practices, as well as the types of homes they have experience building.

“It's a great concept for people to be interested in what you're doing to see what you build on a regular basis, not just one occasion,” Lee said.

Lee was at the Eagle Rock subdivision Saturday.

Events like the Town & Country Tour continue to be important for Fort Wayne's housing market, especially since houses are moving fast, Smith said.

“It's continued to be active the last few years and we've been in an upswing,” he said, “This year, even with the pandemic, we still have an awful lot of people knocking on our door, contacting us for homes.”

The tour continues today. Those interested in more information can go to hbafortwayne.com/tour.

dgong@jg.net