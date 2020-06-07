Rising property assessments surprise many homeowners

Fort Wayne Realtor Dave McDaniel has been getting an increased number of calls lately.

Some, he said are from people cautiously emerging from coronavirus restrictions who want help with buying or listing their house. But many are from previous clients who've just opened the 2020 Allen County tax assessment statement mailed in May.

“They say, 'Is my house really worth that much? Can I sell my house for that?'” McDaniel said last week.

Residents and some business property owners in Fort Wayne and Allen County have been shocked at increases in this year's assessments that run anywhere from a few hundred to tens of thousands of dollars.

Some residents have seen properties assessed in the $150,000s last year go to more than $200,000 this year. One longtime resident of a farmette-style property in Perry Township who provided documentation to The Journal Gazette found his assessment went up 90% in just the last couple of years.

Local assessors say the assessments – on which property taxes are based – aren't their doing. They say taxpayers can get relief by appealing their assessment, although they must file the appeal by June 15.

The higher assessments reflect conditions in a tight local real estate market that showed few signs of easing when calculations were made last year, assessors say.

Since the beginning of 2018, according to housing statistics collected by Upstar, the Fort Wayne-based Upstate Alliance of Realtors, Allen County's median residential sales price has gone from about $136,000 at the beginning of 2018 to nearly $158,000 in April, an approximately 16% increase.

The median is the midway point of sales prices, with half of homes selling above the median and half below.

At the same time, homes for sale are in continuing short supply, driving up prices. April, for example, found a 15.7% decrease in new Allen County listings from last year at the same time.

“Here's what's happening,” said Stacey O'Day, Allen County assessor. “Because it's still a seller's market, you could sell your house within days – or hours – after putting it on the market. Often there is a bidding war, and these (higher sales) values are what you are seeing.”

Beverly Zuber, Wayne Township assessor, said many taxpayers don't know that assessments are based on an actual visit to a particular house only every four years. The other years are based on selling trends in a neighborhood.

Assessors rely in part on what real estate professionals call “comps” – sales of comparable houses in the same neighborhood in the past year, she said. Those recently sold houses can command higher sales prices because of supply and demand.

But, Zuber acknowledged, more than that may be at play in some neighborhoods, where investors buy homes, update and remodel them and sell them at much higher prices. The process is known as “flipping” in real estate lingo.

“Welcome to Wayne Township,” she said with a knowing laugh at how common the practice is in older city neighborhoods, such as Wayne's West Central.

But homes in newer neighborhoods built 40 to 70 years ago are being purchased from original owners or their estates. The homes are more subject to flipping in recent years, real estate professionals said.

That means recent sales can include homes with new roofs, siding, kitchens, baths and redone layouts for open-concept living being used as comps for assessing older homes with routine maintenance, Zuber said.

Some ways of combating those increases are built into the assessment system. Still, flipped homes' sale prices in a particular neighborhood get figured into everyone's assessments, she said.

That situation can be part of a taxpayer's appeal by showing his or her specific home's condition isn't equivalent to the “comps” used – information that can be found on the assessor's website. She said she frequently walks callers to her office through the process.

“They say, 'Oh, I didn't realize that.' Once they see that (comps page) and understand the process and have the tools to determine if they should appeal or not, they say, 'Oh, that's about right. That's OK,'” Zuber said.

Other issues that can help a taxpayer win an appeal include finding errors on property record cards, such as mistakes in the number of bathrooms, the finished or unfinished condition of an attic or basement or square footage, Zuber said.

Photos of conditions and a recent appraisal also can help, she said, and taxpayers should check to make sure deductions, such as a homestead, senior-citizen and mortgage deduction are applied. Taxpayers also can appeal the decision made in their appeal to an appeals committee.

“Keep in mind, you can't appeal your taxes, but you can appeal your assessment,” Zuber said.

McDaniel said he's found county assessments historically have been about right.

“I think they're in line. I've never known the assessor to do a bad job,” he said, adding he also tells buyers about a recent reassessment so they won't be surprised if their first tax bill is more than previous taxes reported by the seller.

O'Day, whose office is responsible for assessing all residential and commercial property outside Wayne Township and commercial property in Wayne Township, said she's surprised more taxpayers aren't filing appeals.

This year, 673 appeals had been filed by June 2, compared with 1,808 last year, she said – attributing the decrease to concerns about the coronavirus putting more demands on residents.

Most appeals this year – 601 – were for residential property. However, rising vacant land values in fast-developing areas, such as that Perry Township farmette close to land sold for new housing developments, are likely candidates for appeals, O'Day said.

Commercial land in and near downtown Fort Wayne also have seen increases because of recent high-dollar sales for development.

Mike Vorndran, 58 and retired from the Air Force, is one of those residential taxpayers who saw a jump of $7,000 in the assessment of his house on Kensington Boulevard in Fort Wayne – despite not making improvements.

He said he's better off than some of his neighbors because he recently paid off his mortgage. His monthly house bills even with the assessment increase remain under what he had been paying with a mortgage.

Still, since 2012 his taxes have gone from $350 a year to $1,069 a year in 2017 and $1,722 with this year's assessment.

He said he loves Fort Wayne but thinks the increases are a bit steep. He added he understands how they stretch some people's budgets.

“It's not breaking me, so I don't mind paying it,” he said. “I'm often reminded by a friend who's from New Jersey who tells me, 'If you lived on the East Coast, you'd be paying through the nose.'”

