Streets are often places to gather

A street sweeper rumbled through downtown last Saturday morning, cleaning remnants from travel lanes and curbs left after the unrest began May 29.

A man in a mask at South Clinton and East Main streets bent over his broom to pick up a discarded water bottle.

There has been much discussion about chaos in America's streets these days. Sometimes when we look at streets and roads, we see nothing more than long stretches of asphalt on which we drive cars, ride motorcycles or bikes, skateboard, scoot or walk. But they're much more than that. Streets are a form of connective tissue. They connect us to our jobs, favorite activities and each other.

And when people take to them in protest, others tend to notice.

Fort Wayne, like many other cities across the country, has a history of using its street and road infrastructure for things other than the flow of traffic.

As it turns out, Fort Wayne's streets have seen their share of unrest.

One August 1972 example involved a police action to remove 150 young people from Link's Gay Arena on East Washington Boulevard. According to news reports from The Journal Gazette, that action led to “scattered incidents of rock throwing and fire-bombing” in the East Central area several days later.

In response, former Mayor Ivan Lebamoff and several members of his staff went to the Hanna Homestead area to have a discussion with residents. All squad cars were pulled back several blocks.

“There, they talked to participants in last night's incidents and the situation was reported to be 'cooled down' by midnight,” the newspaper reported. “City officials and black leaders said it was difficult to 'pinpoint the cause of the difficulties.'”

Police said at the time that the issues began when rocks were thrown at passing cars from the former A&P supermarket parking lot at 1015 Francis St. The newspaper reported that when asked to disperse within five minutes, the group responded with “a volley of rocks and bottles.”

“Police then responded with tear gas without waiting the five-minute period,” the article states. “Police estimate about eight or 10 canisters were unleashed on the crowd at Link's and five or six at other points in the city.”

Several people who had allegedly been at Link's presented Lebamoff with “used tear gas canisters ... and voiced their objections to police tactics used at Link's.”

The streets have certainly borne witness to pain, sadness and death. But far more often, Summit City residents take to the streets for entertainment.

Downtown, the annual Open Streets festival closes down a section of Calhoun Street each July to promote walking, bicycling and other activities. The celebration, which the coronavirus pandemic has put on hold until July 2021, encourages residents to think differently about their city's streets.

Art in the Park, held every year in July during the Three Rivers Festival, brings thousands of people from across the region downtown for two days as vendors pack East Main Street and Freimann Square.

The Three Rivers Festival was also canceled this year due to virus concerns.

Every Saturday throughout the summer, shoppers crowd the farmers market on Barr Street, near Citizens Square. And in Fort Wayne's neighborhoods, block parties and other street events bring communities together.

The annual Juneteenth Celebration at and around Weisser Park is one example of a strong community event that brings people together, City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said Friday. People from all over the community attend the annual celebration of black history and culture, she said.

There's also the South Side Farmers Market and the Summer Community Festival at and around McMillen Park.

The Juneteenth Celebration, which usually takes place around June 16, was canceled this year because of the pandemic, said Rob Hines, city Parks and Recreation Department spokesman.

Neighborhoods and parks throughout the city also see numerous weddings, graduations and family gatherings, Tucker added.

“They're an opportunity for people to exhale, to walk around and see friends and people in a different environment, outside of church or work,” she said.

New signal near Indiana Tech

A new traffic signal has been placed at the intersection of Schick Street and East Washington Boulevard, city officials announced last week.

The signal will be in flash mode for the remainder of the weekend, but will begin full stop-go capabilities on Monday.

Schick is a cross street that connects housing on the north side of Washington Boulevard to the Indiana Tech campus.

More than 600 pedestrians cross there and 15,000 vehicles traverse the intersection each day.

Reader questions

Q. I am wondering about the construction (on St. Joe Center Road and North Clinton Street.) The project was to be completed in November, but after making the roads available for the winter, the workers have disappeared. What has happened to this project? – Suzette K.

A. That project was delayed “for a communication utility relocation,” said Patrick Zaharako, city engineer. Construction should restart sometime this summer, he said. No definitive date was provided.

Q. The speed limit on Wheelock Road between Rothman and Flutter is posted 40 mph northbound, but 45 mph southbound. How can that be? – Dave B.

A. It all comes down to jurisdiction, Allen County Highway Director Bill Hartman said last week. Essentially, the city of Fort Wayne has control over Wheelock Road south of Interstate 469, and the city has set the speed limit at 40 mph. North of the highway, however, the county's speed limit for Wheelock Road is 45 mph. Hartman said the county plans to install a 45 mph sign near Rothman by the end of this week to help clear up the confusion.

Q. When you come off Interstate 69 onto U.S. 24 West, it gets crazy with cars and trucks staying in the right lane. That lane eventually is a turn-only lane onto Liberty Mills Road, but many cars and trucks don't realize until too late.

There have been some accidents and daily close calls when they have to cut left to keep going straight on U.S. 24. There is a turn arrow into Village of Coventry, but another right turn arrow on the overhead lights indicating that the lane ends in a right turn only would alleviate the problem. – Diane S.

A. This is a new one for the Indiana Department of Transportation, spokesman Scott Manning said. The department doesn't have any record of concerns at that location having been submitted to the customer service center.

However, he said INDOT now plans to conduct a traffic safety review at that location “to determine whether any changes need to be made.” That will take about four to five weeks.

Road Sage is a monthly column. Dave Gong, The Journal Gazette's local government reporter, provides updates on public works projects in the Fort Wayne area. Submit a question by emailing roadsage@jg.net or tweeting @JGRoadSage.