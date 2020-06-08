Collaboration was key to McMahan

The adjectives flow quickly and freely when colleagues, coworkers and friends – often, they are one and the same – are asked about Dr. Deborah McMahan.

Tireless. Caring. Selfless. Innovative. Collaborative.

“With her boundless energy, flurry of brainstorming ideas and ability to promote partnerships, it is exhausting to keep up with her; and it is those qualities which have made her such a phenomenal leader,” Dr. William Pond, president of the Allen County Executive Board of Health, wrote in an article that will be published by the Fort Wayne Medical Society.

McMahan, 64, retired Friday, after 20 years as the county's health commissioner, taking with her memories of 100-hour workweeks and the experience of battling some of the area's most critical medical and socioeconomic problems affecting public health – including the COVID-19 pandemic. She leaves a legacy of working toward change through cooperation with nonprofits, medical experts and government agencies rather than focusing on issues such as infant mortality only through a clinical lens.

Pond, in an interview last week, called her “a spark plug” responsible for quickly identifying challenges and rounding up stakeholders to develop plans to meet them.

“She is a very well-balanced physician who looks at the totality of public health,” he said.

McMahan graduated from Northrop High School and earned an undergraduate degree from Purdue University before earning her medical degree from Indiana University.

She was a Lutheran Medical Group internist in March 2000, when she accepted a four-year appointment to become health commissioner and replace Dr. Ronald J. Everson, who resigned to become medical director at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

“One of her many strengths is her ability to interact with people,” local health department administrator Loren Robertson said at the time.

Some things don't change.

Two decades of McMahan as the public face of the Allen County Department of Health have been marked by collaboration, and those who have worked with her say that is what makes her approach to public health particularly effective. She rarely tackles a problem alone and stresses the importance of recognizing “you don't know what you don't know.”

To make up for gaps in knowledge, McMahan invites experts from other disciplines to weigh in. That approach was perhaps most visible in early March, when she helped convene a meeting at Memorial Coliseum to discuss what was then the looming threat of the coronavirus.

Doctors and infectious disease experts were among the hundreds of people who attended, but local politicians, police administrators and leaders of area school districts also were there.

“Before (COVID-19) had taken any foothold in the U.S., we were already holding a meeting at the Coliseum,” said Dr. James Cameron, a neonatologist who also is a member of the local board of health. “It really helped us out. That's how you're going to get a problem solved in a community this big.”

McMahan said cooperation is key.

“When you look at public health, you have to come at it with a multifaceted approach,” she said. “It's a socio-economic issue.”

One of those issues is infant mortality, which has been high in Allen County for years. McMahan is credited with working with groups such as Healthier Moms and Babies and the Indiana State Medical Association Alliance to lower the infant mortality rate through initiatives including educating new mothers about safe sleep and other best practices.

The county's infant mortality rate is 7.3 per 1,000 live births, according to the latest data kept by the Indiana State Department of Health. The rate is the same for Indiana.

The U.S. rate is 5.8 per 1,000 live births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“She's really helped bring children's health and infant mortality to the forefront in our community,” said Paige Wilkins, Healthier Moms and Babies executive director.

McMahan said she has been particularly interested in improving children's health, citing the development of a strategic plan four years ago to do that.

“I have heard it said that children represent 20% of our population but 100% of our future,” she wrote on the first page of the document.

Her style has been lauded by state and local leaders.

“Dr. McMahan has devoted over 20 years of her professional life to public health and has been a leader not just in Allen County, but across the state of Indiana,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement. “She has dedicated her career to serving her community by addressing not only individuals' physical health needs, but also the socio-economic factors that impact their health. I have been blessed to work with her over these past three years.”

While McMahan has won plaudits for her work on issues ranging from obesity and infant mortality to opioid and other substance abuse, not all of her proposals have been popular – at first.

Support for a needle exchange program was divided in 2016, when it was approved on a 2-1 vote by Allen County commissioners. Nelson Peters cast the lone “no” vote but agreed to support it when it came up for renewal the following year.

Capt. Kevin Hunter oversees the Fort Wayne Police Department's Vice and Narcotics Unit and has worked with McMahan for years to educate groups about the dangers of opioids.

“I can't even tell you the number of presentations we've done,” he said.

Another of McMahan's strengths is an ability to relay sometimes complicated information in an easy-to-understand way, Hunter said.

“She is always really good at getting the message out and talking to people at their level,” he said.

McMahan, who describes her post as “a dream job,” said that's always been a goal.

“Take these relationships you're developing now – take those moving forward to create better outcomes,” she said.

Board of health members unanimously voted May 28 to appoint Dr. Matthew Sutter as McMahan's successor. Sutter eventually will work part time, as the role was split between overseeing the health department and clinical work.

McMahan now does both, and Sutter will, too, until he learns more about the post and decides which roles he and a yet-to-be-hired part-time physician should fill.

“I am very proud of the 20-year collaborative relationship I have enjoyed with Dr. McMahan and all we've accomplished together within the department,” health department administrator Mindy Waldron said in a statement. “I cannot express enough the gratitude we have for her passionate practice of public health over the past two decades. She will be missed. That said, I am excited about the opportunity to begin a new working relationship alongside Dr. Sutter and look forward to building a similar leadership team with him.”

As for McMahan, she's going to take a break to spend time with family and visit grandchildren.

And she won't feel guilty for not working – something she said she's experienced for years.

“I'm really excited about that,” McMahan said.

mleblanc@jg.net