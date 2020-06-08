Day 10, and protesters see no end

Like they have on other recent days, friends Jasmine Ruballos and Jadis Williams on Sunday evening stood on a downtown median, holding cardboard signs toward the whizzing traffic.

They and other protesters clustered near the Allen County Courthouse clutched messages sparked by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said about 75 people gathered and remained peaceful at the courthouse.

“Your pain is our pain, we stand with black lives” and “end police brutality” read Ruballos' sign.

Although fewer people lined Clinton Street than a week ago, Sunday marked the 10th consecutive day of protesting in downtown Fort Wayne, and it likely wasn't the last.

Williams – who held a “Black Lives Matter” sign – is prepared to participate as many days as possible until change is made, she said over the steady blare of car horns.

She admitted protesting can be tiring, particularly for her arms, but said the protesters have been hydrated and fueled by gifts of water, pizza, ice pops, granola bars and fried chicken.

Some passersby have expressed their opposition through rude gestures, displays of the Confederate flag, and yelling, Williams said.

But, she said, other passersby have boosted her spirits with cheers, raised fists and signs of their own. The support is her favorite part of protesting, she added.

Fellow protester Addison Bates of Harlan returned to the courthouse green Sunday after participating Wednesday and Thursday.

“It's so important to stand out here and fight for what's right,” Bates said.

One day of protesting isn't enough to make a difference, Ruballos said of the importance of continued demonstrations.

“We can't be ignored,” Ruballos said. “We're not going to stop until we're heard.”

asloboda@jg.net