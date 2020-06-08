Democrat files candidacy for surveyor's office

A Democrat has entered the race for Allen County surveyor, less than one week after Indiana's primary election, when no Democrats were on the ballot for the office.

Nicholas Nelson, an employee of Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, announced today that he has filed paperwork for the November election. He said he has six years of management and customer service experience.

"During this campaign I will fight to bring a better future for the people of this county," he said in a news release.

In a phone interview, Nelson said the local Democratic Party asked him to run for the office.

Nelson, 25, will face incumbent Jeff Sorg, who bested Republican challenger David P. Devine in the primary. Sorg is in his mid-60s.

The surveyor's office is responsible for reviewing development and stormwater management plans and overseeing the county's public drains and ditches.

"If I am elected, I will not allow party politics to sway my decisions," Nelson said. I will take action upon the advice of the professionals I bring in to ensure safe and rational choices are being made for the betterment of our environment and our people. I encourage those that are disenchanted with the status quo to join our campaign and demand change."

Nelson said his campaign's platform "would benefit the 2,500 miles of waterways that flow through our county." He also has a "desire to bring integrity back to the office of the surveyor and cut costs by eliminating waste."