Fort Wayne residents express concerns about police crowd control methods

About 100 people participated tonight in a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers to discuss issues surrounding the city's aggressive law enforcement response to a weekend of protests late last month.

Much of the discussion centered on the use of tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on demonstrators during the May 29 and 30 protests in downtown Fort Wayne, as well as possible avenues to explore police tactics and increase public transparency.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed is expected to appear before the City Council Tuesday night to discuss the police department's response and tactics. The councilwoman's discussion comes amid ongoing protests nationwide against police use of excessive force, particularly against minorities.

In reference to the process police follow before resorting to aggressive crowd control measures, Chambers said: "I can't wait to learn what those steps are."

Chambers, D-at large, also said she has a meeting with Reed scheduled for Wednesday.

At the start of the call, Chambers said she's received between 150 and 200 emails regarding the protests. She added that she and Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, are looking into what can be done locally, including possibly making body cameras mandatory for officers and banning use of the choke hold as a submission technique.

Several of those who spoke during tonight's town hall also expressed dissatisfaction with Mayor Tom Henry's statement supporting the city's police department's response. Speakers included residents, area faith leaders, community advocates, social workers and people who were either arrested during the demonstrations or knew someone who was.

"I was disappointed. I feel like that was not the Tom Henry I voted for," town hall participant Rebecca Reeder said.

