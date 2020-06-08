FWCS board approves Electric Works lease

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board made its commitment to Electric Works official tonight.

The board approved a 10-year lease of Building 31 at the former General Electric campus along Broadway south of downtown. FWCS will rent 26,046 square feet for a new STEAM high school at a base rent of $15 per square foot, which escalates by 2.25% per year.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The district will also pay a tenant improvement budget estimated at $7.01 per square foot.

The lease with RTM Ventures, Electric Works' developer, begins Aug. 1, 2022.

"We have plenty of time to get the facility right the way we want it," said Kathy Friend, chief financial officer for FWCS.

asloboda@jg.net