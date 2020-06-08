Protest leaders search for unity

The shakeout for leadership within the local protest community continues as many leaders vow to continue appearing at the Allen County Courthouse Green until their demands are acknowledged and, in some cases, met.

On Friday, as one group stood at Clinton and Main streets and another unnamed group gathered under a tree at the courthouse, lines were being drawn.

Some were on the side of Resist Fort Wayne, the group who participated in the Unity March on Thursday afternoon with Police Chief Steve Reed and Mayor Tom Henry.

Another group led by Tiffany P. refused to march and has demanded an apology from the police for their use of tear gas and rubber bullets, more than 100 arrests and serious injuries to protesters.

Many participants have said they have barely eaten or slept since the protests began May 29. Some have lost their jobs because they are participating in the protests and others have been disowned by family.

They lean on one another day after day and have formed a community on the green, reminiscent of the 1960s when young people protested the Vietnam War. People share food and hand out flowers to strangers as leaders strategize. Now, though, protesters work out their problems and strategies and make friends on social media.

On Saturday, as many stood behind barriers set up on the courthouse side of Clinton Street, a few were livestreaming the scene from their cellphones. A few yards from the courthouse doors, people were invited to dance as music came out of large speakers.

“It started off rocky because the leadership was there, but in different directions. Everyone wanted to get together, (but there were) a lot of misconstrued messages,” said Brittiane Jones, 33, who recently graduated from Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus with a degree in criminal justice.

Jones said she is a member of Resist Fort Wayne but anticipates having a meeting with other groups to see whether their differences can be worked out.

Tiffany P. told The Journal Gazette on Friday that she's been aware of racism since she was young.

“I was born with black skin,” the North Side High School graduate said. While attending college in Indiana, she recalled walking along a street while someone yelled a racist name at her from a passing vehicle.

On Friday, she was protected by two white friends who blocked her when a camera started rolling, even though Tiffany P.'s announcements were public in nature.

Jones, who has been a line cook at a local restaurant, said she participated in a walk for Trayvon Martin, the teenager shot dead in 2013 in Florida after being pursued by George Zimmerman, who claimed to be on Neighborhood Watch patrol. Growing up, Jones wanted to be a lawyer.

A troubled childhood “steered me down a different path,” Jones said, but with the renewed energy of the “I Can't Breathe” movement, she plans on running for office someday.

Jones got her voice heard Thursday after the Unity March on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, standing on a pillar at the Courthouse Green alongside Jorge Oliva, who is hoping the group will take on immigration issues.

Oliva said he's worn an ankle bracelet for five years since his $10,000 bond was paid after he was detained by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

“I don't care no more,” Oliva told the crowd, showing his ankle bracelet. “I'm doing it for my people.”

Ernija Auguste, 24, is a friend and fellow New Haven High School alum of Relando Rencher, also known as Alien Nature, who facilitated Thursday's Unity March and met with Reed and Henry.

Rencher, an entrepreneur and musician who has drawn criticism from protesters for not including more people in that meeting, used his bullhorn Thursday to encourage people to be peaceful.

“We still got our city. Half of these cities are burnt down, looted. You can't even shop in them no more,” Rencher told a crowd before the march. “We are a community. We have unity. We've got to come together as one.”

Rencher said Saturday that people had been advised to leave by 8 p.m. because of outside threats of violence. He had witnessed six police officers come out of alleys and elsewhere to chase off three men who appeared bent on trouble.

“The cops did handle that perfectly,” Rencher said.

Rencher always has been “conscious,” said Lola Hall, who attended New Haven High School with him, owns a business and works a side job in marketing. “He always tries to see the best of things and advocates for the underdog.”

Hall wants black people to unify, “shake hands with each other, get on each other's platforms and know who your allies are.”

In the past, when Hall has filled out job applications, she's avoided using her full name, Omolola, because she feels employers will avoid calling her. “I'm scared to put I'm black on an application, just because I work in corporate,” she said

Auguste remembers Rencher as shy in high school.

“He was really smart and stayed out of trouble,” Auguste recalled. “He's got a big personality now. I'm so proud of him.”

Jo Black Dees, a protest leader who stood out early in the week but took a quick leave of absence, was back Saturday, doing his livestream from the Courthouse Green. On Thursday, he chose not to march; on Saturday, he said an apology from the city was “necessary.”

Earlier in the week, after two days of tear gas and confrontation, Dees, 31, a graduate of Heritage Jr.-Sr. High School, was instrumental in assigning people positions in leadership.

A central area underneath a large tree has become a gathering place where people stop by with provisions or to sit around a friendly circle.

A man named Deywoo brought dried lavender and sage to burn as a way to calm people. Markers were shared to create signs. A microphone was handy and hooked up to an amplifier in case an announcement needed to be made. Music was played.

Supporters drove by, blaring music and honking their horns, sometimes dropping off snacks and cases of water bottles.

The youthful crowd has been mostly black and white, but organizers included everyone when making announcements to “black and brown, white, Asian and Mexican.”

Jones welcomed everyone in her speech on the pillar.

“You are officially invited to the black barbecue,” she said into the mic. “All black people don't like watermelon. All black people don't like chicken, but we love y'all.”

