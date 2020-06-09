Chambers hears about police issues

About 100 people participated Monday in a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers to discuss issues surrounding the city's aggressive law enforcement response to a weekend of protests late last month.

Much of the discussion centered on the use of tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on demonstrators during the May 9 and 30 protests in downtown Fort Wayne, as well as possible avenues to explore police tactics and increase public transparency.

Police Chief Steve Reed is expected to appear before the City Council tonight to discuss the department's response and tactics. The councilwoman's discussion comes amid ongoing protests nationwide against police use of excessive force, particularly against minorities.

In reference to the process police follow before resorting to aggressive crowd control measures, Chambers said: “I can't wait to learn what those steps are.”

Chambers, D-at large, also said she has a meeting with Reed scheduled for Wednesday.

Chambers said she's received between 150 and 200 emails regarding the protests. She added that she and Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, are looking into what can be done locally, including possibly making body cameras mandatory for officers and banning use of the choke hold as a submission technique.

Several of those who spoke during Monday's town hall also expressed dissatisfaction with Mayor Tom Henry's statement supporting the police department's response. Speakers included residents, area faith leaders, community advocates, social workers and people who were either arrested during the demonstrations or knew someone who was.

“I was disappointed. I feel like that was not the Tom Henry I voted for,” participant Rebecca Reeder said.

Participants Monday also supported limiting police access to military-grade equipment and suggested the city consider redistributing some of the police department's funding to other community initiatives, with special emphasis on mental health. The city should also invest in more de-escalation training for officers and make room for social workers to serve in a capacity designed to reduce instances of violence and confrontation between officers and the public, others said.

“I know training is provided, but I don't know how often (officers) are tested,” Kristy Lindeman said. “Even bias testing ... could make a huge change.”

Chambers said she's recently become aware of the idea of defunding the police department and is exploring what that could mean for Fort Wayne.

Proposals to defund police departments have popped up across the country with details ranging from reducing police budgets to dismantling entire departments.

Chambers acknowledged the situation regarding policing and law enforcement accountability is layered. But she thanked those who participated in Monday for holding her accountable and providing feedback regarding possible solutions.

“There's not one answer to how we got here,” Chambers said. “And there's not one answer to how we get to a better place.”

