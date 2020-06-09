Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

BMV limited opening slated

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Monday it will resume walk-in service and will continue to accept a limited number of appointments beginning next Monday.

Hoosiers will be able to complete all transactions needed in a branch with the exception of driving skills exams. The BMV is finalizing its timeline to resume driving skills exams and will share details in the coming weeks.

The majority of branches will return to a five-day-a-week schedule of Tuesday through Saturday. Branch hours, and branches with different schedules, are noted on the branch map page of the BMV website, www.in.gov/bmv/2415.htm.

“We know many Hoosiers need to visit a branch in the next few weeks. Folks will check in with our staff prior to entry to a branch, and we will work to process transactions as quickly as possible without compromising service or safety,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said.

IU Health easing some visit limits

Starting Monday, Indiana University Health will begin relaxing some of the temporary visitor restrictions put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised guidelines allow for one visitor per patient, per day in inpatient areas. Each visitor will be screened and given a mask, which must be worn at all times inside the facility.

Additional visitor guidelines:

• Visitors must be 18 or older.

• Visitors will not be allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

• Visitors in emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics and medical offices will be arranged on a case-by-case basis depending on space and ability to maintain social distancing measures.

More information about COVID-19, visitor restrictions and safety can be found at iuhealth.org.