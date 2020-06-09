Housing, retail plan forms for southeast

The owner of a Fort Wayne real estate company has proposed a new shopping center and residential development for southeast Fort Wayne – although he hasn't yet filed a formal proposal.

The development would cover about 140 agricultural acres at East Tillman and Hessen Cassel roads near St. John Fisher Catholic Church.

Developer Jerry Starks, owner of JM Realty, on Monday said he closed on the property last week and met with the Department of Planning Services on Monday afternoon. But he had not filed an application for the project, he said.

The project would require rezoning from agricultural to single-family residential and limited commercial, Starks said. A primary development plan also would need to be approved. Those approvals would come from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

Starks said housing would occupy up to 95 acres and would be priced at market rate. The commercial portion would occupy about 20 acres and would include “neighborhood-friendly” businesses such as a pharmacy, grocery, coffee shop and restaurant.

Starks also hopes to attract “name” development, not just mom-and-pop operators.

No tenants are committed, and the number of single-family homes hasn't been determined, he said.

Starks pledged there would be no gas station or convenience store. Area residents have opposed those types of businesses in the past, saying they saturate their neighborhoods, exploit residents with high prices and are magnets for crime.

Although Starks has some development experience, he said, “I haven't pulled off anything this major.”

As a longtime Fort Wayne resident, Starks is interested in revitalizing the southeast side. He plans a neighborhood meeting and a survey in upcoming weeks “to find out what neighbors want.”

Democrat Sharon Tucker, who represents the 6th District on the Fort Wayne City Council, said she helped Starks arrange a meeting with the Department of Community Development to investigate possible resources. She's not financially involved in the project.

Tucker believes the area would support market-rate housing because a limited amount of newer housing has led some people who'd like to live in the area to leave.

“We're hoping to address that,” she said.

