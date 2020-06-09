I&M power outage number shrinks

Indiana Michigan Power tonight updated its outage report about 10:25 p.m. About 4,000 customers remain without power, including about 75 in the Fort Wayne area.

I&M initially reported that about 13,000 customers lost service when strong wind gusts moved through the area this evening. Most of the affected customers are in the South Bend/Elkhart area.

Officials warned the public to stay away from downed power lines, which could be hidden by debris or water.

They also urged drivers to treat intersections with out-of-service traffic lights with caution. Drivers should treat them as four-way stops.

Anyone who encounters a downed power line should report it to I&M by calling 800-311-4634, report it on the utility's website or call 911.