    Tuesday, June 09, 2020 10:30 pm

    I&M power outage number shrinks

    The Journal Gazette

    Indiana Michigan Power tonight updated its outage report about 10:25 p.m. About 4,000 customers remain without power, including about 75 in the Fort Wayne area.

    I&M initially reported that about 13,000 customers lost service when strong wind gusts moved through the area this evening. Most of the affected customers are in the South Bend/Elkhart area.

    Officials warned the public to stay away from downed power lines, which could be hidden by debris or water.

    They also urged drivers to treat intersections with out-of-service traffic lights with caution. Drivers should treat them as four-way stops.

    Anyone who encounters a downed power line should report it to I&M by calling 800-311-4634, report it on the utility's website or call 911.

     

