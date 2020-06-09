I&M warns of service outages caused by storms

Indiana Michigan Power tonight reported that about 13,000 customers lost service when strong wind gusts moved through the area this evening. Most of the affected customers are in the South Bend/Elkhart area.

About 180 of the affected customers are in Fort Wayne, I&M said in a news release.

Officials warned the public to stay away from downed power lines, which could be hidden by debris or water.

They also urged drivers to treat intersections with out-of-service traffic lights with caution. Drivers should treat them as four-way stops.

Anyone who encounters a downed power line should report it to I&M by calling 800-311-4634, report it on the utility's website or call 911.