Virus claims 2 more lives in Allen

INDIANAPOLIS – State health officials Monday reported an additional 14 coronavirus-related deaths in Indiana.

Those newly recorded deaths increase the state's toll from confirmed or presumed COVID-19 infections to 2,316 since the first one was reported in mid-March, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The new deaths happened as far back as May 18.

The state announced that 244 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 37,623 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

In Allen County, two more residents have died from COVID-19 and 17 have tested positive, bringing the total to 1,892 confirmed cases and 81 deaths Monday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department's COVID-19 website at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

In DeKalb County, 10 new cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases there to 77.

The latest state statistics showed 345 COVID-19 patients were in the intensive care units of Indiana hospitals and that 38% of ICU beds remained available as of Sunday.

The state added 66 COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths in a weekly update posted Monday, giving the state 1,011 such deaths. Those are 44% of Indiana's total deaths, but the state tally remains fewer than the 1,141 total COVID-19 deaths that a federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report listed among Indiana nursing home residents as of May 24.

State health officials said last week they were working to resolve the discrepancy between the figures.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials have stopped identifying nursing homes with outbreaks, despite complaints from relatives of nursing home residents about a lack of communication about illnesses and deaths.

State officials maintain those facilities face federal and state requirements to notify patients' families about their COVID-19 status.