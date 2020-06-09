Woman wounded as man, officer exchange gunfire

A woman was injured Monday, and a man is facing felony charges, after an alleged armed robbery and a violent confrontation with police.

Charles D. Allen Jr. was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of criminal recklessness, one count of criminal confinement and one count of burglary.

The unidentified victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury during an exchange of gunfire that allegedly took place between Allen and a Fort Wayne police officer.

Police say that about 5:50 p.m. officers investigating an armed robbery in the 3700 block of South Harrison Street were told the suspect, identified later as Allen, was possibly near Warsaw and Taber streets.

Officers soon located an unoccupied vehicle that had been taken during the alleged robbery, and nearby witnesses said a man matching the robbery suspect's description had been pointing a handgun at people, Mark Bieker, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said in a news release.

“A short time later, an officer located the suspect in the 400 block of East Creighton Avenue, and the suspect began to shoot at the officer, striking the squad car,” the release said. “The officer was able to move to a location and return shots at the suspect.”

Police say Allen then fled on foot down Creighton and was arrested by several officers behind a nearby home. Allen and the officer were not injured. But police say the victim, a resident of the area, was grazed in the leg by a bullet and was treated at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

