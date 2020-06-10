Chief receives praise, questions

Frustrations with the Fort Wayne Police Department's response to a set of downtown protests late last month were on full display Tuesday as Police Chief Steve Reed appeared before the City Council to provide a report and answer questions about how law enforcement handled crowd control during those incidents.

City Council members Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Michelle Chambers, D-at large, also announced plans for an upcoming policy proposal regarding police body cameras and a proposal to establish a review board to oversee police behavior.

Tucker said people want – and are owed – answers. She also called for a complete investigation into the police response to the May protests.

“We don't all have the privilege to sit behind a blind naivete and think that negative things did not happen to people, whether intended or as a circumstance of happenstance,” Tucker said. “There were people who were legitimately hurt. There were people who were jailed and hurt.”

In his remarks Tuesday, Reed reiterated previous statements that “events moved quickly and (police) were caught by surprise.”

Reed also said he believes that “through outside agitators,” the May 29 crowd moved into the street and ignored multiple orders to disperse.

“The crowd was quite loud, cars were doing burnouts, slogans were being chanted,” he said. “Horns were deafening to a point, so some people may not have heard it. Our folks did it. I know some media folks heard it.”

Reed also told the council that some protesters also began throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

“I was hoping that the goal was to walk down (Clinton Street) and back, and we could do that. But that ended up not being the case,” he said.

Claims that the crowd instigated violence have been disputed by protest organizers and attendees, many of whom say the demonstration was peaceful until the police department's show of force. Activists also contend that no warnings were given before tear gas was used.

In all, 38 letters written by Fort Wayne residents were read into the record complaining about the police response to the demonstrations. Many said city leaders should be ashamed of the aggressive law enforcement response, while others called for charges to be dropped against some of the people arrested during the demonstrations.

“I am disappointed and angry at the way the initial protests were handled by every level of government up to this point, and I am calling on City Council to do better and begin the work to create change,” Andrew Kurzen wrote. “There was a failure to serve and protect citizens' rights to protest peacefully and instead needless violence was perpetrated by the police.”

All of the letters read Tuesday expressed anger and disappointment in police conduct during the May protests. City Clerk Lana Keesling said her office received more than 38 letters, but some were submitted after the Friday deadline and others did not clearly state they were intended for public comment.

The late letters and those whose authors give permission will be read into the record at the next City Council meeting.

Council members' responses to the unrest and police response were varied.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he is encouraged by the diverse group of people who have been demonstrating these past weeks. It marks a movement, he said, rather than a simple protest.

“I'm feeling pretty positive when looking at the faces of black and white kids and young people in their 30s that have a clue and being a part of this positive movement,” he said. “I look forward to any discussions we can have that move us forward.”

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, asked Reed to thank the city's police officers “for giving up their weekend plans and being there when their city needed them.” Ensley also said he “in no way” would favor defunding or dismantling the city police department.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, agreed and said he believes the use of force was appropriate.

“The amount of damage and destruction in many cities across America did not happen here, I think largely because of the appropriate amount of force the Fort Wayne Police Department used, from my observation,” he said.

Ensley later said the police department is not without fault, however. He acknowledged some police officers should be removed from the department.

Chambers said there now exists an opportunity “to learn from our mistakes.”

As darkness fell, a group of Black Lives Matter protesters had gathered near the exits of the Citizen Square parking lot along Berry and Barr streets, chanting and holding signs as council members exited the building.

