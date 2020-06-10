Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Webinars offer job search help

Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a global outplacement and executive coaching firm, is offering free job search advice in three online sessions to help those who have lost jobs during the pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, Americans need help navigating the job market. The nation is experiencing 13.3% unemployment. College grads are entering one of the worst job markets in a lifetime. Veterans' unemployment is at 9% while the unemployment rate for people of color is hovering near 16%,” said Andrew Challenger, the Chicago firm's senior vice president.

These sessions will include tips and strategies on writing resumes, acing interviews, developing a strong LinkedIn presence and finding positions.

These webinars will not place job seekers with new employers, however, or answer individual questions during or after the meeting, review individual resumes or point participants to specific opportunities.

The 90-minute sessions are scheduled to begin:

• 11:30 a.m. Monday

• 11:30 a.m. June 17

• 11:30 a.m. June 19

To register, go to challengergray.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_035K8ZKDQQi20-YI2ir6wg.

Participants can find the registration on all social media channels: Twitter @ChallengerGray; LinkedIn Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.; and Facebook/ChallengerGray.

Grace College updates calendar

Grace College announced Tuesday new affordability measures for students and a revised fall semester calendar.

Lower-income residential and commuter students may attend tuition-free through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid, the college said. The aid will be given to those with “zero expected family contribution” calculated by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which considers family income and the number of children in a household.

Grace also has decided to permanently adopt a test-optional admission policy effective for incoming 2020 students and has reduced the price for most of its online degrees by nearly 20% for new students, the college said.

Classes will begin one week early, on Aug. 19, and the semester will end before students leave for Thanksgiving.

There will not be a fall break, the college said.

Early Learning grants awarded

Early Learning Indiana last week awarded more than $2.3 million in grants to 155 early child care and education providers across Indiana.

The money will help with safety-related expenses and serving families in the wake of the pandemic.

This first round of grant awards is part of the $15 million Come Back Stronger Fund, made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., to reinforce Indiana's supply of high-quality early learning opportunities.

Area providers that received grants were:

• Little Thinkers School of Early Learning, 2306 N. Clinton St.

• Early Childhood Alliance, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.

• King's Kidz Learning Place, 5706 Vance Ave.

• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Head Start and Early Head Start, Waterloo

• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Head Start, Butler

• Kendallville Day Care Center, Kendallville

– Journal Gazette