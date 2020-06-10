County's COVID-19 case total hits 1,932

Allen County Department of Health officials Tuesday reported 40 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county total to 1,932 cases with about 46% of those cases reported in the last three weeks.

County statistics also show a big change in who is getting the disease, with nearly two-thirds of cases now in working-age adults.

The county has reported 842 new cases since May 21 – or just over 46% of its total cases reported.

“While cases may not still be spiking as they were several days ago, we are still seeing more cases than we were on any given day just one month ago. The curve we talked about when things started to shut down several months ago continues to rise,” said Megan Hubartt, Allen County health department spokeswoman.

She attributed the recent increases to the recent reopenings and the public starting to relax efforts to practice social distancing and to other precautions.

“We also believe more widespread and accessible testing as well as the change in contact tracing at the state level could account for increases,” she said.

Surrounding counties also experienced large increases in recent weeks, and some health officials there expressed concern.

On Tuesday, Noble County reported the first death of a person not associated with long-term care facilities, as well as another death in one of the facilities where an outbreak of the virus was already known.

There also has been an outbreak of COVID-19 in a child care center in Auburn that has resulted in a positive test for at least one Noble County resident younger than 6 months, said Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County health officer.

DeKalb County reported five new cases to bring its total to 82. Three people, aged 38, 49 and 54, were reported recovering at home.

No information was available about the other cases – a 26-year-old and a 57-year-old.

In the last five days, DeKalb County's cases jumped by 37, nearly doubling its previous total. Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb's health officer, said the increase wasn't just a cluster at a specific long-term care facility or workplace.

He said cases traced to several separate events – a neighborhood gathering, a group home, a child in child care and teacher and a bridal shower.

“People are just dropping their guard,” he said, noting many aren't wearing masks or social distancing.

Gaff said he was concerned about that county's recent rise in cases and first death outside a care facility. The death shows it's not just older people in homes who are becoming very ill, he said.

Gaff said he believed “a significant portion” of new cases were related to gatherings.

“I don't want to overplay this, but we do need to take this seriously,” he said.

More than 40% of all of Noble County's 305 cases – 129 – been reported since May 23, when the region moved to the third stage of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track plan.

On Tuesday, the state health department reported 430 new cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 38,033.

State statistics show District 3 in northeast Indiana accounted for 100, or just less than 25% on the state's new cases reported Tuesday.

District 3 is composed of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

The only district with a higher number is in central Indiana.

The state recorded 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,158. Allen County reported one additional death Tuesday, bringing the total to 82.

The shift in the ages of those being diagnosed in Allen County represent a change from the early stages of the disease, when cases were clustered in those older than 60.

As of Monday, 18.2% of Allen County cases are in people 40 to 49 years old; 17.4% are in those 20 to 29; 15.8 % are in those 30 to 39; and 14.6% in those 50 to 59.

“When testing first became available, the criteria were very strict. So younger people without severe illness or other health issues were not candidates to be tested. As availability has expanded, we have started to see a more representative sample of our population being tested – not just the sickest of the sick,” Hubartt said.

“Also, we have to acknowledge that people were refraining from public activities the last few months, but now there seem to be many in all age groups out and about. So it stands to reason folks who previously avoided exposure may now find themselves exposed and positive.”

Health officials said some of the increase may be from testing more people in conjunction with their return to work.

Souder said he wanted to “bust the myth” that a group of 10 or more is safe.

“Any group setting is risky,” he said, adding he is disappointed that many don't want to wear masks, even though they can protect others.

“You can't motivate someone in this society to do something on a chance it will help someone else, unfortunately,” he said.

