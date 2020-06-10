Facebook video ignites debate within Concordia community

A video posted on Facebook meant as a summertime devotional for the community of Fort Wayne's Concordia Lutheran High School has ignited debate about race and public demonstrations among students, alumni and others.

The video was posted Monday by the Rev. Chad Hoover, director of integrated campus ministry, who attempted to provide a biblical framework for Christians confronted with difficult circumstances in recent weeks, including "the horrendous death of an innocent man at the hands of police."

Hoover notes that some people have protested peacefully in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after being forcefully restrained by police. But some also have used the occasion to riot, loot and assault others, he said.

Hoover quotes the apostle Peter in the New Testament as counseling Christians to remember they are as a chosen people of God in a sinful world, and in light of God's mercy to them to "keep your conduct honorable."

Many of those who reacted to the video expressed disappointment in its message, saying it was incongruous for Hoover to compare anyone's reaction to hurt, pain, anger and discomfort – especially if they speak from a privileged position – to the emotions evoked by enduring systemic racism.

"I have always been proud of my high school Alma mater until now. Silence over the last two weeks....then this," wrote one.

Another wrote, "I disagree with every negative comment posted here....I think this is a great devotion."

Concordia officials reacted with a statement this afternoon.

The statement, signed by Mychal Thom, head of the school, says officials are"deeply saddened and disturbed" by the recent and other killings related to racial injustice.

The statement affirms diversity as "a core value of Concordia High School. "We ardently believe in the sanctity of black lives and stand together with the black community to stand up for what is right," the statement says.

rsalter@jg.net