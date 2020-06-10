Teacher salaries up $2,160

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana teachers received an average base salary boost of $2,160 this year, according to a new report from the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board.

The agency tracks teacher contracts and pay statewide and found districts gave base salary increases worth $126 million to teachers for the 2019-2020 school year.

The year before the increase was $84 million. The 2018-19 average bump was $1,650.

“Gov. (Eric) Holcomb is pleased that teachers around the state are receiving well-earned raises and he is pleased that it appears districts used the funds from his pension pay down plan to help boost their salaries,” said spokeswoman Rachel Hoffmeyer.

Holcomb pushed through a change to pension obligations that freed up $65 million for districts.

The statewide average full-time teacher salary is now $55,499 – up from $52,737 in 2018-2019 school year.

But is that enough?

There has been an intense focus on teacher pay the last two legislative sessions, as Indiana teachers make less than many of their Midwest counterparts.

In 2019, Republican lawmakers who control the General Assembly added $763 million to the K-12 funding pot, though some of that was specifically for private school vouchers, charters and school safety.

GOP legislators said it was up to individual districts to use the money for instruction.

“When I saw the overall numbers I think clearly local school districts prioritized it and I found it very, very encouraging,” said Republican House Speaker Todd Huston. “They challenged us to find more funding and we challenged them to make sure it gets to teachers pockets.”

Teacher salaries are $3.5 billion statewide and $4.3 billion in total compensation. According to the report, 98% of districts gave a base salary increase – with 58,616 teachers receiving a base salary raise.

The lowest salary reported is $32,000 and the highest was $95,188. The raises did depend somewhat on where a teacher works. The urban average as $2,305; rural average $1,811 and suburban average $2,357.

“I'm happy to see the average salaries increase – especially in urban areas,” said Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary. “But there is absolutely more work to be done. We can still pay our teachers much better.”

He said the issue needs more than a one-time influx – but a sustainable plan.

And he worries that the pandemic and falling tax revenues will push the topic to the back burner.

“I'm extremely concerned,” Melton said. “We have a commitment in terms of educating our children and we need to make sure they don't get the short end of the stick.”

Holcomb last year appointed the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission to look at long-term solutions for raising salaries. His stated goal is to have Indiana teacher salaries in the top three of the Midwest. Initially it was supposed to be a major part of the 2021 legislative session.

Hoffmeyer said the commission continues to develop recommendations, having met more than 15 times. A final report has been pushed to the second half of this year.

Huston said “education and funding in general will always be a high priority for the House Republican caucus and I wouldn't anticipate that changing. Obviously, the pandemic has made it more of a challenge. We'll see what it looks like in January.”

