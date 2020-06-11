18,000 lose power due to strong winds

Strong winds swept through northeast Indiana on Wednesday afternoon, knocking down trees, poles and power lines and disrupting energy service to more than 18,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers, the utility said.

The largest outages were reported in east Fort Wayne and the New Haven area, Churubusco, Ligonier and Butler and Marion's west side.

I&M crews are assessing the damage and working to restore the largest outages and will continue restoration today.

At least 50 additional employee and contractor crews are heading to Fort Wayne to join the contingent already helping to assist in the restoration, I&M said.