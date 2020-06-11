Concordia video draws controversy

A video posted on Facebook meant as a summertime devotional for those connected to Fort Wayne's Concordia Lutheran High School ignited debate about race and public demonstrations among students, alumni and others.

The video was posted Monday by Rev. Chad Hoover, director of integrated campus ministry, who tried to provide a biblical framework for Christians confronted with difficult circumstances in recent weeks, including “the horrendous death of an innocent man at the hands of police.”

Hoover noted some people have protested peacefully in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But some also used the occasion to riot, loot and assault others, he said.

Hoover quotes the apostle Peter in the New Testament as counseling Christians to remember they are a chosen people of God in a sinful world, and in light of God's mercy to them, to “keep your conduct honorable.”

Many of those who reacted to the video expressed disappointment in its message. One said it was incongruous for Hoover, who is white, to compare anyone's reaction to sources of hurt, pain, anger and discomfort to the emotions evoked by enduring systemic racism – especially if the person speaks from a privileged position.

“I have always been proud of my high school Alma mater until now. Silence over the last two weeks....then this,” wrote one.

Another alumni, the Rev. Gregory T. Manning, a black pastor in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod with which the school is also affiliated, asked that Hoover retract and take the video down. Manning called it a “very insensitive and hurtful statement,” acknowledging he knows that was not Hoover's intent.

Another wrote, “I disagree with every negative comment posted here....I think this is a great devotion.”

Concordia officials reacted with a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Signed by Mychal Thom, head of the school, the statement says school officials are “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the recent deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery “and countless others in the past” related to racial injustice.

The statement affirms diversity as “a core value” of Concordia High School.

“We ardently believe in the sanctity of black lives and stand together with the black community to stand up for what is right,” and “do what we can to aid in efforts to end these senseless injustices,” the statement says.

By 4 p.m. Wednesday, the video had been commented on 173 times, liked by 54 people, loved by 10 and noted as making 34 people angry.

rsalter@jg.net