Council OKs funding for Spy Run span

Funding for improvements to an aging bridge on the north side of downtown Fort Wayne moved forward at the City Council table after a two-week delay.

The project – a joint effort with the Indiana Department of Transportation – will rehabilitate the Gov. Samuel Bigger Bridge on Spy Run Avenue near the Old Fort and include pedestrian safety and aesthetic improvements.

The structure will also be renamed the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Funding was approved 6-3 Tuesday after another motion to hold off on voting until the end of July failed.

Although the total project will cost $5,591,160, the city's share is an estimated $2,382,791. That number includes design and construction costs.

The first payments, close to $500,000, would be due in 2021. Construction costs would come out of the 2023 budget.

In light of financial concerns related to COVID-19, City Council members in May requested Fort Wayne Public Works try to work with INDOT to extend funding deadlines.

City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said INDOT was willing to delay starting the work up to the end of July, but any longer would “interfere with the schedule too much.”

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 with completion in the summer of 2023.

The new bridge will have 10-foot sidewalks on either side, separated from the three travel lanes by a barrier, Zaharako said. The existing structure currently has sidewalks that are only 5 feet wide with no barrier to traffic.

Plans also call for additional lighting along the bridge.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, was one of the council members who called for a delay last month. He again proposed to delay the vote until July 21, but that failed in a 6-3 vote.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he spoke with Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan last week regarding property tax receipts for 2020. Arp said he was “pleasantly surprised” to learn that although revenue will be down heading into 2021, the impact doesn't appear to be as bad as predicted.

“Having a couple more weeks to have additional clarity, I think would be helpful,” Arp said.

“If we could do that and still have time to get the project done, I most likely would end up supporting this if things look like we expect they will.”

Arp, along with Jehl and Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, opposed the project.

Jehl has said he believes the city's plans for the bridge are discretionary and it looks bad to bring the project forward while the pandemic's impact on city finances are unknown.

Ensley opposed the project for similar reasons, stating previously that he could not support paying for aesthetic improvements for a bridge while constituents citywide have had to tighten their belts.

In other business, local attorney Quinton Ellis was selected to serve on the Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission in a 6-3 vote. He will serve through January 2023.

Ellis was nominated by Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large.

“Quinton Ellis is a longstanding attorney here in the community, he lives in the (46815 ZIP code), he owns several properties southeast and he has been very dedicated and committed to the community,” Chambers said.

Chambers added that Ellis has extensive experience writing and developing contracts.

John Dortch, CEO of The Preston Joan Group, was nominated by Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd.

“John is very well qualified, a very excellent business owner, a leader in the community, very well-respected,” Jehl said.

Jehl said Dortch's qualifications include founding the city's Black Chamber of Commerce and ownership of Fort Wayne Ink Spot, formerly known as Frost Illustrated.

Discussion over the nominations took a somewhat contentious turn after Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he could not support Ellis because he has criticized President Donald Trump and raised money for the president's political opponents.

“I know generally, national politics don't always make it down to the local level and don't always directly apply,” Ensley said.

“But it doesn't make sense to me to have someone that's at a national level opposing, certainly, the driving force of our economy and ... appoint him now locally to an economic development board.”

That earned rebukes from two council Democrats.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, called Ensley's comments “crap” and said national politics don't have anything to do with what the city of Fort Wayne is doing locally.

Hines said he'd be fine with either candidate but ultimately supported Ellis.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she would not stand by while “a person of good character” is attacked for his political beliefs.

“To attack an individual who, one, is not in this room to defend himself and, two, is a good human being who has given his time and attention to this community, I will not sit idly by and allow that attack to go forward,” Tucker said.

In response, Ensley said Hines “struggles with the basic arithmetic of how the economy was doing prior to COVID-19” and that his comments had nothing to do with the president as a unifying figure.

Ensley also denied he had “attacked anyone's character” but was simply criticizing a person's publicly stated political beliefs.

“It certainly does speak to the values of the individual, especially when we're making a political appointment here,” he said.

dgong@jg.net