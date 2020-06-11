Democratic Party blasts city's police response

The Allen County Democratic Party's central committee on Wednesday released a statement criticizing law enforcement for its response during downtown Black Lives Matter protests in late May.

The statement, which came after Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed delivered a report Tuesday night to City Council, also outlined several steps that “must be taken to begin the healing process this city desperately needs.”

“We have cleaned, provided aid and protested during those two tumultuous days. We have borne witness to an aggressive and excessive response to citizens utilizing their 1st Amendment rights,” the statement reads. “While we understand the need to protect our citizens and public property, the extreme response by the city beginning on Friday and being repeated on Saturday, was not a public safety measure.”

Citing personal accounts and videos from residents and news outlets, the committee said it strongly condemns “the use of excessive force and tear gas on the citizens of Fort Wayne.” The committee also criticized a decision by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull to hold those arrested during the demonstrations without bond.

The committee acknowledged that Reed and Mayor Tom Henry made an effort during last week's Unity Walk but noted that absent an acknowledgment of wrongdoing and an apology, “the walk appeared to be nothing more than an empty gesture.”

The steps outlined in the party's news release include:

• Drop charges against those arrested

• Ban tear gas use

• Reimburse all citizens who have medical bills as a result of the excessive force

• Police policy changes regarding mediation and deescalation training with hard deadlines for implementation

• Improved training and tactics based explicitly around the deescalation of high-stress situations; this program must have complete transparency and third-party oversight

• Accountability policy regarding police officer's use of force to include the creation of a Civilian Review Board.

“We are members of this community and cannot stand silently by while our citizens' rights are being infringed upon,” the committee said. “These changes are only the beginning. We fully support our sisters and brothers of color, stand with them on their path to justice and are committed to working with them to end oppression and ensure their equitable future. All lives matter when black and brown lives matter.”

In a statement Wednesday, Henry said he and Reed spoke to county Democratic Party Chairwoman Misti Meehan this week, “listened to her concerns and appreciated her feedback.”

“As we work on next steps and an action plan to bring our community together and move forward, the information we received from (Meehan) and the content within (Wednesday's) press release will be taken into consideration,” Henry's statement said. “I've been encouraged by recent communications I've had with protest organizers and community leaders. We're taking positive steps in the right direction.”

Henry also said the city wants “unity, peace and healing through dialogue and engagement.”

“There is a lot of work ahead, but we're committed to seeing this through,” he said. “We will take actionable steps that are lasting and meaningful.”

