Republican delegate's loyalty questioned

INDIANAPOLIS – A Huntertown Republican is trying to remove a GOP state delegate and precinct committeeman from his post, just days after the Fort Wayne man was duly elected.

Brandon Seifert filed a complaint Friday against Joseph Townsend alleging he is not a Republican in good standing because Townsend supported Democrat Geoff Paddock for Fort Wayne City Council in November.

“I am a Republican Party person through and through. During the primary we have our fights but after we unify as a team,” Seifert said. “It's very disheartening to see Joe Townsend flip and start backing and supporting publicly a Democrat over a Republican.”

He said he has known he wanted to challenge Townsend's standing as a Republican since December but was told by local election officials he had to wait until after Townsend was elected.

“I didn't take this lightly,” Seifert said. “I really in my heart take this seriously.”

Townsend said he has voted in every Republican primary and even knocked on 2,000 doors for Paddock's opponent – Republican Taylor Vanover.

Townsend posted this on Facebook in March 2019: “I am pro-life. I am a social conservative. I believe the supreme court got the gay marriage argument wrong. I believe marriage is a state issue. I am opposed to hate crimes legislation. With those beliefs, I proudly stand behind Taylor Vanover for city council in the 5th district. He sat at my table at the Allen County Right to Life banquet. I have had countless discussions with him on moral issues and beyond. He is gay, I am straight, but there is very little we disagree on. You can be gay and a social Conservative. I consider Taylor to be one of those. The election in the 5th district is clear: A Henry clone in Geoff Paddock or someone who will actually represent his constituents.”

But as the election got closer, Townsend said the two candidates had many of the same answers on the issues and he decided to go with the experienced and accessible Paddock.

“Might as well stick with what's working,” Townsend said.

He said it is the only time he has ever supported a Democrat.

This is also the first time Townsend ran for precinct committeeman or state delegate. A precinct officer votes on replacements when someone vacates office. A delegate votes at state convention for statewide nominees – including in the hotly contested attorney general race.

“It's a dangerous precedent that you can never ever cross party lines,” Townsend said. “Just one instance doesn't mean I'm not a Republican.”

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine said Townsend is very vocal on Facebook and other social media – something that has rubbed some in the party the wrong way.

“This has been brewing for at least a year,” Shine said.

Recent postings show his support for the police and include many memes such as one that says “abortion does not make you unpregnant. It makes you the parent of a dead child.” He also posted a picture at church in May saying, “I choose faith over fear.”

Townsend supports Curtis Hill for attorney general while Seifert is behind Todd Rokita. But Shine and Seifert said that issue is not related to the complaint. Townsend disagrees and thinks it is part of an overall dislike against him because he is outspoken.

Shine said he has never seen such a complaint in his 27 years, and it is his understanding that a four-person district committee will review the allegation related to being a precinct committeeman.

That process includes formal notice and a hearing for the party accused of not being in good standing.

But contesting a state delegate goes to the state party's credentials committee. Seifert's challenge on that specific issue isn't valid because he doesn't live in Townsend's district. But Shine said late Wednesday that another complaint will be filed by today's noon deadline. And the credentials committee is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Friday to rule on any challenges.

The person who filed the complaint must provide “clear and convincing evidence.”

Indiana Republican Party spokesman Jake Oakman acknowledged a state delegate has been challenged in Allen County and said the credentials committee would handle the complaint.

Third District Chairman Mitch Harper, who chairs the district committee, refused to verify the complaint even though The Journal Gazette had already obtained it and interviewed both sides.

He pointed to a Huntington County issue this year when the Huntington County Election Board removed three Republicans from the precinct committeeman ballot – finding they were not Republicans in good standing because they supported a Republican-turned-independent for sheriff.

The Huntington case, though, was handled before the election.

Filing the complaint after the election is another reason Townsend felt blindsided, he said. He noted that county chairs can give permission to candidates to run as a Republican even if they have voted in Democratic primaries.

Even President Donald Trump has a history of supporting Democrats. And Townsend noted he knows delegates who refuse to vote for Trump.

Harper said no one is being kicked out of the Republican Party – it's just a matter of whether or not someone should serve as an officer.

nkelly@jg.net