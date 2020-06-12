Allen County Fair canceled over virus

COVID-19 has claimed another summertime tradition – the Allen County Fair.

Fair officials Thursday canceled the fair scheduled for July 28 to Aug. 2 in light of the pandemic – even though the event is well past the expected July 4 lifting of state restrictions on fairs and festivals.

“Not unlike any other year, safety is our primary concern. We worked hard to brainstorm solutions that would keep our community safe and allow us to host the fair,” Jerry Hammon, Allen County Fairgrounds president, said in a statement.

But the fairgrounds' board of directors decided “it is in the best interest of the organization, volunteers, vendors and patrons” to cancel the fair. However, alternative arrangements are being explored to allow some aspects of the fair to proceed, officials said.

Allen County 4-H and fairgrounds officials are working to provide a 4-H experience that may include both virtual and in-person livestock judging. These events would be closed to the public, fair officials said.

Conversations also are underway with a midway to determine if amusement rides, games and carnival food can set up at the fairgrounds on Carroll Road for fair week.

Board members, who lately have been meeting twice a week, are also concerned about the finances of the nonprofit organization, said Michelle Love, board secretary.

The fair is the group's largest fundraiser.

“We have to do what is fiscally responsible and allows the Allen County Fairgrounds to be around for 30 more years. We want to continue to be an asset for our community,” said Dan Mudrack, treasurer.

Love pointed out the Indiana State Fair also was canceled last week – although it, too, also is well beyond the expected July 4 start of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track reopening plan. The state fair had been scheduled for Aug. 7 to 23.

One issue faced by the Allen County Fair organizers is that no one knows yet whether Stage 5 of the state's plan will be able to go into effect, given the unknown trajectory of the virus, Love said.

Also, the state rules for Stage 5 still require that events adhere to social distancing, “and it is difficult to adhere to that in a large event with a combination of indoor and outdoor spaces,” she said.

The fair is not the only local coronavirus casualty announced Thursday. The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation board voted Thursday to move summer concerts scheduled at Foellinger Theatre to 2021.

