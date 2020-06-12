Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

New Early Learning recipients named

Early Learning Indiana announced Thursday the second round of grant recipients in the $15 million Come Back Stronger Fund, designed to help Indiana's early childhood education providers with safety-related expenses and challenges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this second round, 191 providers were selected to receive a combined $2,667,000, bringing the total awarded amount to 348 providers and just over $5 million. The fund is made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to reinforce Indiana's supply of high-quality early learning opportunities, especially for the state's most vulnerable children.

Local child care providers awarded grants:

• The Teaching Tree Southwest, Fun Days Daycare, Martin Luther King Montessori School, Creative Beginnings, On Broadway Daycare, Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities and The Learning Community in Fort Wayne and The Teaching Tree in New Haven

• Life's Little Treasures in Markle

• Kids First Child Care Ministry in Decatur

• Kinder Haus Day Care Center in Berne

• DeKalb Central Early Learning centers in Auburn and Ashley.

AARP Tax-Aide program restarting

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will be restarting its Tax-Aide program after delays because of COVID-19.

Volunteers in Allen County will be assisting in tax preparation by appointment at these two locations and times. Residents must come to a site to set an appointment:

• St Joseph Township Community Hall, 6033 Maplecrest Road (adjacent to the fire station)

• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. (June 17 through July 15)

• Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. (June 22 through July 13)

• Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza (downtown Fort Wayne, Ewing Street entrance)

• Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (June 18 through July 9).

• Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. (June 23 through July 14).

Kendallville Public Library reopening

The Kendallville Public Library is reopening to the public. During this phase of reopening, the Kendallville Public Library will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Limberlost Branch will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$50,000 raised for relief fund

It took less than two months for the Sangam Charitable Foundation of Fort Wayne and the Rotary Clubs of Fort Wayne and Summit City South to raise $50,000 for the newly established COVID-19 Relief Fund, a news release issued Thursday said.

Relief funds went toward purchasing 1,000 isolation gowns and face masks for Lutheran and Parkview hospitals' front-line staff and personal protective equipment for Matthew 25, Neighborhood Health and Rescue Mission staffs

Dr. V.R. Prasad Nalamolu, a local cardiologist and member of the Sangam Foundation Board of Directors said, “Over 9,000 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19. We know that the front-line workers are at the highest risk. On a daily basis there has been a tremendous commitment by doctors, nurses, technicians, janitors, and administrators to 'form a line.' They are answering the call and showing up for work to keep us safe. We felt that the best way to honor them would be to support their service. Sangam Charitable Foundation is proud to lend our support to such a worthy cause.”

