County sees 57 more test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-five more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 and 449 new cases have been diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said Thursday.

A total of 2,198 Indiana residents have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state health department said in a statement.

The total number of residents known to have the virus is now 38,748, following corrections to the previous day's total. To date, 327,342 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 320,094 Wednesday.

In Allen County, another 57 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,036 cases and 83 deaths Thursday.

Updates to the tally of positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 web page at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday confirmed nine new cases and the death of an 82-year-old patient. As of Thursday, nearly 38% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available, the state health department said.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. So are individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are either: older than 65; pregnant; living with a high-risk person; or a member of a minority population at greater risk for severe illness.

To find testing locations around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. There are more than 200 locations available throughout the state, the state health department said.