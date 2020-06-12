Habitat project to mark return to New Haven

New Haven is getting its first Habitat for Humanity building project since 2006.

The nonprofit organization today will formally announce the construction of three homes this year in Lancia Homes' Victoria Lakes subdivision along Moeller Road. The project ultimately will place 15 to 20 Habitat homes in a 100-home, market-rate subdivision developed by Lancia, said Jamie Lancia, president.

That means the development and infrastructure costs for the new homes will be borne by the for-profit Fort Wayne builder, while the Habitat homes will be built largely by Habitat volunteers. Lancia will provide construction management.

“I think it's a great way for us to collaborate and make an impact on the community in northeast Indiana,” Jamie Lancia said.

The project will have a kickoff ceremony at 11 a.m. today.

Lancia said Victoria Lakes already has about 30 market-rate homes built in the last two years. A goal of the project is to increase the quality of the Habitat homes so they would be indistinguishable, he said.

Andrew Gritzmaker, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, said the development is an unusual opportunity.

Jamie Lancia has served on the organization's board, Gritzmaker said.

“He is choosing to allocate his lots, his space, to us, and that is what makes it really special,” Gritzmaker said.

The model is different from that used in Habitat's Fuller's Landing development off Cook Road in Fort Wayne, he said. In that project, Habitat was the developer and oversaw building.

Prospective homeowners will have their choice of several models, including the Anna Maria, a two-story, 1,804-square-foot home with three bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage and a front porch. Each home design will include masonry details to the front façade, keeping with the neighborhood's aesthetic.

Prospective homeowners are required to place a down payment and complete 400 hours of sweat equity to obtain an affordable mortgage.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael said the new homes will fill a need for up-to-date affordable housing.

“As a former homebuying class instructor (for Habitat), I can say with certainty that Habitat owners are among the most well educated and prepared homebuyers,” said McMichael, a Realtor for 26 years before becoming mayor.

“I welcome our newest city residents and invite you to explore all the great things New Haven has to offer, and I am confident that you will find the New Haven community to be welcoming and full of people that look out for each other and truly care,” he added.

Lancia said the community's recent push for improvement in part led to his company's desire to build there.

He mentioned the East Allen County Schools' recent enhanced performance, the quality of Jury Pool and the parks and a new community center as among New Haven's amenities. “They've brought a lot of great things to the table,” he said.

Community partners sponsoring the first two homes in Victoria Lakes include Vera Bradley, Brotherhood Mutual, Do-it Best, Home Lumber, ProFed Credit Union, Lowe's and Lancia Homes.

Walls for the first Habitat home will start to go up next Friday during Habitat's Women Build kickoff, which begins at 8 a.m. Volunteer spots are available. Available dates and times are at habitatgfw.volunteerhub.com.

rsalter@jg.net