Summer shows skip year

The Foellinger Theatre stage will largely be without performers this year after Fort Wayne Parks Board members agreed Thursday to postpone most shows there until 2021.

It's another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's not business as usual, for sure,” board President Rick Samek said in a meeting at Citizens Square. “It's been a tough three months so far, and I think the next few will also be difficult.”

The venue's concert season had been pushed back to Aug. 1, but Samek and board members Bill Zielke, Justin Shurley and Pamela Kelly each voted to approve a recommendation that performances be rescheduled for next year.

A reopening plan for the state allows large venues to open today, but it limits gatherings to 250 people until July 4. Social distancing guidelines will remain in place after the limits are lifted.

Mitch Sheppard, Fort Wayne Parks Department director of community outreach, said the recommendation was made to ensure visitors' safety. Also, she said, social distancing rules would limit shows to just 498 people. Concerts would not be financially viable at that size, Sheppard said.

Shows planned for this summer included Rumours, an Atlanta-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band, and the Dire Straits Legacy Tour 2020, which includes musicians who have played in Dire Straits. All scheduled acts have agreed to return to Foellinger Theatre next year, Sheppard said.

“All customers will receive an email saying, 'This is what's happening,'” she said.

Those with tickets can either use them for 2021 shows or receive a refund. Tickets purchased through the Parks Department will be refunded by the city, while Ticketmaster will refund tickets purchased through that outlet.

Board members also agreed Thursday to move forward with talks with an unnamed nonprofit to hold ticketed events at the venue that will be open to the public and adhere to social distancing rules.

“All concerts are off,” Samek said. “That doesn't mean necessarily that Foellinger will be dark.”

Details of the event and the identity of the nonprofit were not revealed because the group's board has not yet considered specific plans, Sheppard said.

The financial impact of postponing shows is unclear, though Sheppard noted the Parks Department is not spending money on things such as staffing for the concerts. And she said public health outweighs concerns about money.

Rescheduling the concerts is just the latest move by the Parks Department to rework and reconsider programming and operations amid concerns about the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Summer camps at Franke and Salomon Farm parks were canceled last month, and pools run by the department will remain closed.

But there also are signs of things returning to near normal.

Playgrounds and some summer programs are reopening, and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is scheduled to open Sunday with a garden exhibit titled, “Present Tense, Future Calm.”

“It was meant to be a pun,” Sheppard said of the exhibit's name. “We didn't know how much it would mean later on.”

A detailed listing of parks programming is available at www.fortwayneparks.org.

In other business, the board reviewed results of a recent survey on park use and residents' satisfaction.

Compiled by Great Lakes Marketing Research of Toledo, the survey polled 800 people about various topics from January to March.

Among the results:

• 84% of people who responded said they are satisfied with the Parks Department.

• Overall satisfaction with the department has improved from 2011 to 2020.

• Promenade Park – the city's newest park – ranked highest for physical condition among park-goers.

• People want more parks. Asked what features could be added, residents ranked walking and bicycle trails the highest.

The board will meet next in August.

