Traffic back on part of State Boulevard

Traffic will once again flow down State Boulevard between Wells and Clinton streets as limited travel lanes reopen today, Fort Wayne Public Works officials said Thursday.

That section of State Boulevard will have one travel lane in each direction as crews work to complete a project to replace a 90-year-old bridge.

The bridge, installed in the 1930s, no longer meets federal flood requirements. The new bridge will be more than seven feet higher than the original and will be located south of the original roadway to minimize the new elevation's impact on the surrounding area. After completion, the existing State Boulevard will become a residential street.

The total project cost is about $8.18 million, and about 80% of the cost is funded through the federal government.

“The pedestrian and vehicle improvements are a tremendous asset and while it's still not complete, it's exciting to see the new bridge and roadway open,” City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said in a statement. “I know we are all looking forward to having this multiyear project completed early this fall.”

The inside travel lanes will be open, but crews will continue to work on the outside lanes, landscaping, the trail connection and other improvements. Drivers will not have access to nearby neighborhood side streets but will be able to turn at Wells and Clinton.

Street enhancements, in addition to the new bridge, will protect the neighborhood from flooding while improving driver safety. The project includes the removal of a severe curve, which has been the site of many vehicle crashes over the years.

The project is expected to be complete in October.

