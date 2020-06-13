Commission statement condemns excess force

Fort Wayne's Metropolitan Human Relations Commission released a statement Friday condemning excessive force and violence against the black community.

“The Fort Wayne Human Relations Commission joins thousands across this country in condemning the violence that has claimed the lives of black persons in America, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and far too many others,” the group said. “We mourn with and express our heartfelt sympathy to their families.”

The statement also says it is “a shameful reality” that racism and discrimination continue to occur.

“As the civil rights agency for the city of Fort Wayne, the mission of the commission is to enforce civil rights laws and empower the citizens of Fort Wayne through education on diversity and discrimination issues,” the commission said.

The statement comes after several weeks of nationwide protesting of police use of force, but stops short of addressing local protests on May 29 and 30 and the subsequent response by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police Chief Steve Reed appeared Tuesday the Fort Wayne City Council to discuss the demonstrations and police response, which included use of tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. Reed has said demonstrators, led by “outside agitators” instigated the violence, a contention many protest organizers and participants dispute.

Thirty-eight letters, all of which criticized the city's response to the protests, were read into the record. Others are expected to be read during the council's next regular session on June 23.

Although the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission does not mention Reed or Mayor Tom Henry, the statement it released Friday calls for the city “to come together to address institutionalized racism and discrimination.”

“We must learn from our past and acknowledge the hurt of our fellow citizens,” the commission said. “We must work together to not only have open dialogue, but also move to make long lasting, systemic changes.”

