Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Auburn Walmart to have test site

A coronavirus drive-thru testing site will open next week in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Auburn, company officials announced Friday.

The site, at 505 Touring Drive, will be open from 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning next week. Because the testing is outdoors, availability is when weather permits.

The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who meet CDC and state and local guidelines, including first responders, health care providers and others with COVID-19 symptoms and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

Anyone interested in being tested must go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility, ID check and self-administered test. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly.

The processing of test samples will be handled by eTrueNorth, which will communicate results to those tested and applicable health departments.

For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.

In-Home Services' meals at ballpark

Aging & In-Home Services has partnered with the Fort Wayne TinCaps to move its COVID-19 nutrition program outreach – Grab n' Go Meals – to Parkview Field.

Aging & In-Home Services will continue to host the community Grab n' Go meal distribution biweekly through the end of July.

The distributions will be at Parkview Field's Silver Lot, 1301 Ewing St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as supplies last.

Attendees are asked to enter the Silver Lot at the entrance off Baker Street. This event is for those 60 and older.

Each attendee will receive two prepackaged boxes of five shelf-stable meals at no charge.

The dates for the Grab n' Go meal distributions:

• Friday, June 19

• Thursday, July 2 (day shifted due to July 4 holiday)

• Friday, July 17

• Friday, July 31

AIHS asks interested individuals to have their photo ID and phone number available upon check-in.

No alternate pickup person will be allowed; if a person or loved one is homebound, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.

This event is a drive-thru service only, and AIHS asks that all attendees remain in their vehicles during check-in and meal pickup.

Aging & In-Home Services is also asking the community to assist in identifying older adults who are at risk but may not be aware of AIHS' services.

If in need of assistance, call 260-745-1200.

Honor Flights on hold until 2021

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has canceled two flights planned for September and October.

These were rescheduled flights originally planned for this spring.

The board of directors of the Honor Flight Network has ordered all Honor Flights scheduled for the remainder of 2020 be postponed until 2021.

Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the April 29 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be rescheduled for April 28, 2021.

Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for the May 20 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be rescheduled for May 26, 2021.

Changes to the above schedule are possible.

Go to the Honor Flight website at www.hfnei.org or the organization's Facebook page for updates.

ACD Festival still on for Labor Day

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival officials said Friday they intend, for now, to conduct the annual festival over Labor Day weekend as scheduled.

This is subject to change based on recommendations from the DeKalb County Health Department or restrictions that may occur in the near future, officials said.

Ag programs' deadline June 30

Agricultural producers who have not yet enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs for 2020 must do so by June 30.

Although program elections for the 2020 crop year remain the same as elections made for 2019, all producers need to contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency office to sign a 2020 enrollment contract.

For more information on ARC and PLC including web-based decision tools, go to farmers.gov/arc-plc.

Community Center to reopen Monday

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center in downtown Fort Wayne is scheduled to open to limited capacity starting Monday in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track Plan.

Visitors are still asked to follow social distancing recommendations and take proper precautions against the COVID-19 virus.

The Summer Fun Times brochure is now available online with a variety of family programs, many of which take place at the Community Center.

Full details can be found at FortWayneParks.org.

– Journal Gazette