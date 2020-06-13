County OKs program to collect used batteries

In a unanimous vote Friday, the Allen County commissioners approved a $5,000 matching grant agreement for used-battery containers.

The grant agreement is with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The funds, $10,000 including county's match, will be used to buy 2,300 mini battery recycling bins for Allen County residents.

Under this program, residents can collect batteries at home, then drop them off at one of seven local hardware stores.

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management will then collect the batteries for disposal.

A list of locations will be available on the Department of Environmental Management's website, www.acwastewatcher.org, director Tom Fox said.

The small recycling bins are plastic but look like old-fashioned metal trash cans, Fox said.

The project relaunches the county's battery recycling program, which was started by the former Solid Waste Management District several years ago, Fox said.

“Over the last several years, batteries have become somewhat more dangerous, partially because of the popularity of lithium batteries, but batteries in general,” he said.

Because of that, state and federal regulations say that batteries collected for disposal must have their ends taped to reduce risk of fire. In rare instances, battery ends can rub together, creating sparks and fire, Fox said.

Beyond the risk of fire, materials and chemicals contained within many batteries can create noxious fumes if ignited.

The county has not asked people to tape their batteries, Fox said, noting that crews from Allen County Community Corrections does that work before the batteries are transported to a disposal site.

However, that process represents an added cost and time delay.

“If we can educate people to do it before they bring them to the hardware stores before they drop us off, that would be a tremendous effort,” Fox said.

“Not only will it save us time and money, it will also be a safety thing. It also will educate people about storing the batteries in their own homes.”

