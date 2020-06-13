Group presses for police apology

A new protest group, FIRM, is demanding an apology from Fort Wayne police “for the use of excessive force on peaceful protesters” and calling for Mayor Tom Henry to make changes to local police policy.

Dezha Lattimore, 22, and Dwan Lowe, 25, Snider High School graduates and co-founders, led a group of about 50 people Friday afternoon at Berry and Clinton streets, within earshot of the mayor's office at Citizens Square.

The protesters held signs, wore red T-shirts with FIRM's insignia and chanted slogans such as “No justice, no peace,” “Mayor Tom Henry! Come outside,” and “We're downtown at Citizens Square; All we want is to talk to the mayor.”

The group rejects the Unity March that took place June 4, calling it a publicity stunt that doesn't qualify as a true apology or represent any clear changes.

Demonstrators have been gathering downtown nightly for two weeks protesting the death of George Floyd, the black Minneapolis man killed by a white police officer.

Groups like FIRM, which stands for Fighting Injustice and Racial Matters, say unity can't happen until there's an apology and have made demands to change the way policing is done in the city.

On a flyer under #2020UprisingFW, groups want chokeholds banned.

Sofia Rosales-Scatena, spokeswoman for the Fort Wayne Police Department, told The Journal Gazette this week that chokeholds have been banned from use in the department since January 2019.

Groups also want police who have “multiple egregious previous infractions” to be removed and have the department perform annual mental wellness checks for officers “to ensure anger and hatred are not influencing daily work on the job.”

In reaction to Friday's protest, John Perlich, spokesman for Henry, issued a statement: “We are supportive of peaceful protests. Over the past several days, Mayor Henry and his administration have had productive and positive meetings and communication with some of the protester organizers of the recent protests and community leaders. We have been encouraged by the dialogue and are looking forward to having an action plan moving forward in the near future.”

FIRM's leaders say they want to hold government officials and agencies accountable and allow community voices to be heard.

Lowe, an audio engineer with a local recording studio who has spent eight years serving in the National Guard, said he'd “be a fool to say that there's no racism,” something he's experienced in the military, on the job and in organizations. “There's a lot of covered-up racism,” he added.

Lattimore, a graduate of Clark University in Atlanta with a degree in business marketing who just landed a job with the Ford Motor Co., said she grew up in the 46806 ZIP code and experienced racism at an early age. In stores like Walmart, “I definitely got 'the look' and got followed around,” she said.

Joining FIRM's protesters was Balin Brake, a 21-year-old Indiana Tech student who lost his eye May 30 when a tear gas canister allegedly struck him. Brake said the pain was bearable because apparently a fracture cut one of the nerves, possibly lessening the pain.

“We're not going to give up until we see actual change,” Brake said. When asked if he was considering a lawsuit against the city for the loss of his eye, he said “stay tuned.”

While FIRM was holding strong on its corner, beginning at 3:30 p.m., another organized protest, “The People's Movement,” started its three-day event at the Allen County Courthouse Green. This protest included speakers minister James Wesley Williams of Faith United Methodist Church, the protest's main organizer; Minny Jackson of ChangeMakers, the replacement for Resist Fort Wayne; Michelle Chambers, Fort Wayne city councilwoman, speaking on voting; and Jain Young with United Activists.

Daylana Saunders began the protest singing the black national anthem followed by a silent protest of 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time Derek Chauvin, the white Minneapolis officer, held his knee on Floyd's neck.

Today's protest begins at 4 p.m. at the Courthouse Green, and printed programs will be available. Featured speakers include Sheila Curry Campbell, Allen County councilwoman and NAACP president, speaking on legislation; Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne city councilwoman; Braxton Davis of ChangeMakers; and Cynda Williams, actress, singer-songwriter, playwright and author.

