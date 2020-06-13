Zoo set to open for members

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo opens this weekend, but – like so many things in the age of COVID-19 – visitors' experiences will be different.

The venue will welcome visitors beginning Sunday, but gates will be open only for zoo members with “timed tickets” that specify when guests can arrive. The move ensures fewer people inside the zoo throughout the day.

Also, officials recommend visitors obey social distancing guidelines including frequent hand-washing and wearing a mask.

“We can't wait to finally have guests in our zoo,” Executive Director Jim Anderson said in a statement. “Members with timed tickets will be the first we welcome back to the zoo for our 65th season, and we are sold out for Sunday, June 14.”

A reopening plan for the state allows zoos to reopen, but only at half-capacity. For the local facility, that means about 4,300 visitors.

The plan could allow for more visitors by July 4, but Anderson said he is awaiting guidance from Gov. Eric Holcomb before making specific plans for operations after that date.

“None of us here have a crystal ball,” Anderson said.

Tickets are available at kidszoo.org.

Director of Operations Dan Sheehan said patrons also will notice zoo employees wearing masks, and notices advising visitors to distance themselves from others will be placed in and around areas where food is served and lines are formed for rides. Hand sanitizer also will be available throughout the facility.

Cleaning and disinfecting will be going on throughout the day, Sheehan said, and rides such as the train and carousel will be “socially distanced” so visitors are kept apart.

“The rides will be open,” he said in a statement, “but with appropriate train and carousel seats closed to provide for 6-foot social distancing between parties.”

Some attractions including props that children can climb on have been removed to protect visitors' safety, Sheehan and Anderson said.

Much of the zoo will operate normally, however – albeit with fewer people.

“We are excited to be able to open all of our animal experiences,” said Joe Smith, director of animal programs.

Among new attractions is Meeko, a 2-year-old North American river otter that dived into the water to show off for reporters Thursday. Cape porcupines Abasi and Stompers also are new animals.

Smith said a new Discovery Garden will offer a place to relax, with bird feeders and a stream.

“The zoo is ready to open,” Anderson said. “It's been an interesting spring in the world, and it's been an interesting spring at the zoo.”

