City grows by 16,711 residents since 2010

Fort Wayne added an estimated 16,711 residents between 2010 and July, according to data released recently by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Its estimated population of 270,402 makes Fort Wayne the 77th largest city in the United States, a spot behind Toledo and just ahead of St. Petersburg, Florida. The Summit City was the 75th largest after the 2010 census.

“Fort Wayne held its own. We know that the trend is for metropolitan areas to be enjoying population growth, and we did that,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Other cities and towns in Allen County added residents over the nine-year period. Huntertown led the pack with an 8.2% growth rate, expanding from 4,810 residents in 2010 to 6,824 last year. Huntertown has been annexing surrounding areas for new housing developments after upgrading its sewage treatment system.

New Haven grew by 7.6% to an estimated 15,922 residents; Leo-Cedarville by 5.9% to 3,816 residents; Woodburn by 6.4% to 1,617 residents; Monroeville by 7.4% to 1,327 residents; and Grabill by 7.8% to 1,135 residents.

“Allen County is advantaged by the fact that it is gigantic,” Blakeman said in a telephone interview. “If I look at Allen County as a place to live, I have all my housing options available. If I want a downtown urban loft, I have that; if I want to live on 10 acres with a horse barn, I can do that, too.”

At 657 square miles, Allen County is the largest county in Indiana by area.

Blakeman said it is hard to pinpoint the cause of Fort Wayne's growth without knowing birth, death and migration data, which the Census Bureau releases for counties but not for cities and towns.

The population growth rates for Fort Wayne, 6.6%, and Indianapolis, 6.8%, were much higher than those for the next largest Hoosier cities, Evansville and South Bend. Blakeman noted that Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, the nation's 17th most populous city, have revitalized their downtown business districts this century.

“Investing in cities is a smart move; that is money well spent,” she said.

She said time will tell – and it may take years – whether the coronavirus pandemic alters population patterns.

“We now know that we can work from home. ... What does that look like for all of us? We just really don't know,” Blakeman said. “What we know drives where people live are often things like jobs and family – family connections cannot be underestimated.”

But Fort Wayne “doesn't look as appealing” when it comes to wages, she said. The average weekly wage in Allen County in 2019 was $916, compared with $944 for the state and $1,139 for the nation, according to the U.S,. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Several small cities in northeast Indiana – Angola, Auburn, Bluffton, Columbia City and Warsaw – each gained at least 143 people between 2010 and 2019 in the Census Bureau's estimates. Kendallville added just 32 residents, and Huntington lost 253.

John Sampson, president and chief executive officer of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, an economic development organization, said that county, city and town leaders throughout the region have been working to enlarge their populations for several years.

“It's encouraging to see growth in many of these regional cities and towns as they have invested in quality of place. Northeast Indiana's Vision 2030 plan depends on growth throughout the entire region, and we are seeing progress,” Sampson said in a statement.

The Regional Partnership's Vision 2030 initiative aims to attract businesses and workers to the region.

Huntington's population dwindled seven straight years until 2019, when the city grew by 135 residents. As of July, its estimated population was 17,138.

“Obviously there are several things that fluctuate, housing construction being one. Businesses come, businesses go,” said Bryn Keplinger, director of Huntington's Community Development and Redevelopment Department.

Huntington lost a large employer when United Technology Electronic Controls Inc. moved 730 production jobs to Mexico in 2017. The company manufactures controls for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration units.

“I'm not going to discredit what happened with UTEC, but not all those individuals lived in Huntington, either, the city or the county,” Keplinger said in a telephone interview.

He said he would put more a lot more stock in the results of the Census Bureau's decennial census survey, which began in March, than in its yearly population estimates.

The bureau reported that the fastest-growing city with at least 50,000 people in 2010 was Frisco, Texas. The population of the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb surged by 71.1% since 2010 to 200,490 residents.

The nation's 15 fastest-growing cities were in the South and the West, the Census Bureau said. The Texas cities Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Fort Worth collectively added nearly 933,600 residents between 2010 and 2019.

San Jose, California, became the nation's 10th largest city by exceeding 1 million residents, the only city to go over that mark since 2010, the bureau reported. New York remained by far the most populous city with 8.3 million people, more than twice as many as second-place Los Angeles.

Charleston, West Virginia, suffered a 9.4% population plunge, the largest percentage decline among cities with at least 50,000 residents in 2010.

Nine of the 15 fastest-shrinking cities were in the Midwest and included Gary, ranked sixth with a 6.7% decrease in residents, and nearby Hammond, ranked eighth with a 6.6% dip.

