Coliseum parking lot becomes race track

Indiana literally got Back on Track on Saturday at the Coliseum.

The Fort Wayne region of the Sports Car Club of America kicked off Stage 4 of the state's plan to recover from the coronavirus pandemic with a solo-driving contest in the venue's parking lot – long empty because of gathering restrictions.

Concerts, trade shows, sporting events, conventions and meetings that normally fill the lot with vehicles have been on hold nearly three months as officials try to slow the progress of the potentially deadly COVID-19.

But the club, with social distancing and other precautions in place, was able to set up the lot as a high-speed, half-mile obstacle course with sharp curves and turns to challenge drivers who raced one-at-a-time against the clock.

It was the club's second race in Fort Wayne in as many weeks, but only the second hosted by the Coliseum since coronavirus restrictions began. Officials have said the facility might lose as much as $3.5 million by the end of the year because of postponed and canceled bookings.

But club members felt they could safely host the races.

“We have relatively safe events,” said Keith Hagen of Galveston, solo race director. “They're outdoors, and (Coliseum officials) are happy there is something going on and they can pay their workers.”

Brian Britten, 47, of Fort Wayne was happy to be back on a track. His wife, Melissa, and daughter Guen typically spend racing season from April until October traveling around the region with “the family car,” by which he means a platinum-colored MiniCooper S-JCW.

“The truth is the wife got tired of staying home with the kids while I got to play, so one day, she said, 'You got to get me a car,' which is what we did,” he said.

“Now we go nonstop, two times a month. We put in for our vacation time and go to races,” he said, adding his wife is now one of a growing number of women racers.

Mike Collins, 59, came from Kouts to race with his 1965 gold Mustang.

A few years back, his niece's boyfriend told him he should take the classic car out racing.

“All it took was thousands of dollars,” he said of vehicle, which came from California and still has its original paint job. “What did I do to it? Everything. Suspension, brakes, motor.”

The car is pretty fast, said Collins, a carpenter. But there's more to the sport than speed.

“You've got to keep your tires under you,” he said. “It's a balancing act, controlling the car and controlling you.

“It's an adrenaline rush, that's all there is to it. It's just fun.”

Hagen said Saturday's race didn't attract as many drivers as it might have during a typical season. Usually, Coliseum races draw upwards of 80 drivers and cars, he said, but Saturday's event drew only 45.

But two weeks ago, the group's first meet at the Coliseum drew 100 drivers eager to get outside, he said.

Hagen added the club is happy to host a limited number of spectators at today's races, which start after 8 a.m. and continue until at least 3 p.m.

Viewing the races – and ogling the sports cars, from skippy little Miatas to gleaming muscle cars from the 1960s and '70s to a bright red 2016 Porsche GT4 approaching six figures in value – is free. However, Coliseum parking prices apply, Hagen said.

“It's the first year we've had hand sanitizer ... and we are passing out water with gloves on,” Hagen said, adding face coverings are optional. “This year is way different.”

