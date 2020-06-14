Families, animals happy for opening day of Children's Zoo

Pugsley should have known better on Sunday afternoon, but he stood on his hind legs anyway and stuck his piggy snout over his pen as Fort Wayne Children's Zoo visitors passed.

Some families paused for pictures, but zoo employee Anneliese Hargens kept her back to the kunekune pig to dissuade him from continuing the misbehavior.

But who could blame the eager swine? Sunday marked a milestone about two months late – opening day of the 56th season.

"It's awesome," Executive Director Jim Anderson said. "We've been waiting and waiting and waiting."

Like most events this spring, it was an atypical opening day.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, employees regularly cleaned railings, countertops, tables and other surfaces; signs and employee nametags reminded visitors to practice social distancing; some climbing features were roped off or removed; and, while facial coverings were optional for guests, every employee sported one.

Anderson, who often greeted employees and visitors while walking the grounds, said the new accessory makes it difficult to fulfill an important guest service guideline – make eye contact and smile.

Longtime volunteer Jan Rupert stood ready to help visitors spot the Canada lynx in an exhibit near the entrance. One of the mammals lay back by the fence.

"You have to look at it from this point," she told a family.

In a typical season, the zoo would have been crowded on a sunny mild day like Sunday, but coronavirus restrictions changed that, too. Until July 4, entry is limited to zoo members who reserved timed tickets. Guests can stay as long as they want, Anderson said, but only 400 people can enter per hour.

This arrangement has spurred membership sales, said Emma Swank, guest service manager.

The Andrews family of Ohio typically visits the zoo on weekdays to avoid the crowds but spent three hours roaming the grounds on Sunday. Their daughter Amelia, 8, especially enjoys the Indonesian Rainforest area.

"We've been waiting," Heather Andrews said, adding they would have visited the zoo multiple times by mid-June in a typical year.

However unusual opening day was to humans, the animals didn't seem to mind.

They reveled in having visitors again – particularly the otters, sea lions, penguins and alligators – based on their activity levels, said Mitch Overmyer, a zookeeper who works with aquatic creatures.

"We're like TV for them," Anderson said.

