Firms face choice in speaking out

Employers shouldn't remain silent about racial injustice, public relations experts say.

As the nation reckons with systemic racism following George Floyd's death, many companies are making public statements affirming their commitment to equality. They include some of our country's largest and most visible employers: Walmart, McDonald's, Facebook, Bank of America, General Motors, JPMorgan Chase and Nike.

Although it might seem reasonably safe to take stands against discrimination and injustice, such statements can spark backlash if not carefully worded.

And the statements themselves are worthless if they aren't backed by action, said Carolyn Woo, former CEO and president of Catholic Relief Charities.

Woo, also a former professor of strategy in Purdue University's Krannert School of Management, believes employers should issue only authentic statements that reflect their values.

“We are all part of the problem, either in what we do or don't do,” she said.

Taking a stand

Neil Foote also supports speaking out.

The president of the National Black Public Relations Society shared best practices for drafting corporate statements.

The Dallas-based principal in Foote Communications said the messages must demonstrate that a company is “conscious of the urgency and importance of the current events.” The statements also should take “a sincere, transparent and empathetic tone,” Foote said in an email.

Drafting a successful statement on racial issues should include input from diverse employees, he said.

“Use this moment to expand the network of advisers beyond the usual folks. Bring in fresh, diverse voices,” Foote added.

One recent corporate statement came from Dennis Glass, Lincoln National Corp.'s president and CEO.

“The recent events across our country have made plain that systemic racism remains pervasive in our nation and cannot be ignored. It is clear, that as a society, we have a long way to go,” he said in a June 3 release.

Glass said Americans “must speak out against racism and discrimination and renew our efforts to find empathy and bring comfort to each other whether we work in the private sector, government or our communities.”

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon described Floyd's killing as “tragic, painful and unacceptable.”

“It's important that we all understand that our problems as a nation run much deeper than one horrible event,” he said in a statement.

Words matter

Matt Kelley, founder of One Lucky Guitar, a local advertising agency, said drafting statements is a tricky business.

“The nuance, intent and implication of each word in a statement of this nature must be considered,” he said in an email. “The language must also be authentic to the organization's brand.”

The National Football League's statement in response to the widespread protests following Floyd's death in Minneapolis “was immediately torched for hypocrisy and insincerity,” Kelley said.

That's because team owners failed to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's practice of taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against blacks. Despite his professional-level ability, Kaepernick has been unable to secure a job with another team after leaving the San Francisco 49ers.

“After being criticized by the biggest, rising stars in the game, the NFL issued a second statement, strongly worded against racism and systemic oppression and encouraging players to speak out and peacefully protest – and admitting 'we were wrong,'” Kelley said. “If and when the season begins, we'll get to see if they will indeed walk their talk.”

In other cases, it might be just a word or phrase that causes people to cringe.

John Dortch said corporate leaders shouldn't let potential critics keep them from making statements on controversial issues, however.

Dortch is president and CEO of The Preston Joan Group, a local human resources consulting firm. As the CEO of the Fort Wayne Black Chamber of Commerce and publisher of Fort Wayne Ink Spot, he is often asked his opinion.

“No matter what you say, there will be some people who will pick it apart,” he said during a phone interview. “I think it's important to make a statement. I do.”

Foote, who is also a lecturer at the University of North Texas Mayborn School of Journalism, said executives can avoid backlash by issuing statements that show empathy and include an action plan.

“Issuing a statement just to check a list is a bad strategy,” he said. “Companies that have a terrible record with diversity, equity and inclusion can't use this statement to sugarcoat or deflect practices they haven't directly addressed themselves.”

Actions matter

Companies also must be careful not to overreach in their statements, Foote said.

“Committing to actions that you don't have any intention to follow through on” is a big no-no, he said. So is “misrepresenting your track record on success (or failure) with diversity issues in the past.”

Words aren't enough.

Foote said corporate communication must “identify some sense of commitment to an action – past/current/future – on how the company is addressing the issue.”

Woo, who now works as the University of Notre Dame president's liaison for energy transition, said organizations should have a sense of humility.

“We need to say what we will do or not do,” she said. “I do believe that firms can do a lot.”

Woo compiled a six-point plan to help companies translate words into action. She believes it's important for businesses to offer immediate support for groups advocating for racial justice and increased economic opportunity.

Employers should create an environment of belonging and inclusiveness by looking beyond minority hiring to give diverse employees a voice that matters within the business, she said.

It isn't enough to show diversity in board membership and the executive suite. Woo recommends that executives examine how minorities working on a company's lowest rung are compensated – in wages and benefits.

“I think there is a lot of work to be done there,” she said.

Woo would like to see more businesses engage suppliers by backing minority-owned companies and communities by supporting efforts to keep housing affordable. She said they can also flex their strong advocacy muscles to support equal opportunity and justice.

Answering the call

Target Corp. has stepped up, putting time and money behind its message.

The retailer June 5 said it would give $10 million to civil rights organizations such as the National Urban League and 10,000 hours of consulting services to small businesses owned by minorities in Minneapolis, where Target is headquartered and Floyd was killed last month.

Sephora, a skin care and makeup retailer, announced plans to devote 15% of its shelf space to products made by black-owned businesses.

One of Allen County's largest employers is tired of waiting for change.

Mary Barra, GM's chief executive, sent workers a strongly worded email calling for action. She titled it: “There is a Big Difference Between Seeing What's Wrong and Doing What's Right.”

Barra said she is “impatient and disgusted” by the public's obsession with why these things happen.

“Let's stop asking 'why' and start asking 'what.' What are we going to do?” she wrote. “In this moment, we each must decide what we can do – individually and collectively – to drive change ... meaningful, deliberate change. As one of the largest global companies, there is much we can do.”

GM, she said, commits to inclusion, condemns intolerance and stands against injustice.

“There comes a time,” Barra said, “when we are compelled to stop diagnosing what is wrong and start advocating for what is right.”

Holli Murphy, president of United Auto Workers Local 2209, which represents GM's local hourly workers, was impressed by Barra's statement.

“It's powerful, very powerful,” Murphy said. “At the end of the day, I think she says: Be kind.”

