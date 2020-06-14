Health profession joins protest

Racism is a pandemic, too.

That was the message local health care workers brought to the Allen County Courthouse Green on Saturday afternoon as they stood in solidarity with the nationwide White Coats for Black Lives movement.

Doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, physical therapists and other health care professionals wore their white coats or blue scrubs, holding signs as people drove past honking their horns. They also wore face masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Demonstrators have been gathering downtown daily more than two weeks protesting the death of George Floyd, the black man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer last month.

Many of the health care workers did not want to identify their practice or hospital, but said they were protesting disparities in health care that hurt people of color.

Dr. John Marx, a local physician in a family practice on the city's south side, held up a sign reading “Racism is a Public Health Crisis.” On the back, it listed health conditions that plague the minority population, including infant mortality, maternal mortality, cancer mortality, childhood asthma, COVID-19, heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

“It is a public health crisis. (There should be) more calls to name it what it is,” said Marx, who supports a broader social safety net.

Another doctor in the same practice, Dr. Eric Shoemaker, said because their office is on the south side of town, the staff witness those disparities.

“So much of my job is managing these things,” said Will Borders, a nurse practitioner with the group. “The problem is I'm downstream. We need to face these problems upstream.”

Two ways to address the disparities would be better exercise opportunities and access to healthier foods, they said.

The protest was organized by Kristy Richardson, a nurse practitioner in a large medical office, who could keep silent no longer.

“I'm in a biracial marriage. I have three biracial children and one grandchild,” Richardson said. Her husband is a nurse, as are her two daughters. Even though her husband grew up poor, Richardson said the family has been relatively privileged.

However, she and her husband have given their son “the talk,” primarily on how to conduct himself with police officers. “He's 30 now and we continue to give him the talk and no parent should have to do that.”

Marx said the struggle goes beyond what he sees as a physician working with patients of color. He has a 4-year-old adopted son who is black.

Nurses represented Parkview and Lutheran, but did not want to give their names.

One Parkview nurse said she felt as though it was time for her department to address implicit racism. A “select few” in her unidentified department felt the outrage of racism, but felt that people “don't even realize (racism exists). I think there should be some education for a lot of our staff members. There are a lot of people who are afraid to speak out on this.”

Sarah Botts and Margot Stricker, Trine University graduates who are practicing physical health therapists here, wore their white coats from the university.

“We recognize that racism is instilled in our country and it hurts everyone,” Stricker said. “We have to do something about it.”

Botts, who brought her well-behaved dog with her, cited socioeconomic, educational and health care disparities that hurt the black population.

“The prejudice is there and it needs to be addressed and changed, Botts said.

The protest was followed by a second day of demonstration from “The People's Movement,” organized by the Faith United Methodist Church and other groups.

A “Calling All Clergy” march is scheduled at 4 p.m. today, beginning at Lawton Park, traveling over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and ending at the Courthouse Green. The peaceful protest will feature talks on mental health and educational disparities in the black community, as well as police brutality and reform.

