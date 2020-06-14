Local Civil War officer honored

In a time when the nation is gripped by issues involving racial injustice, Fort Wayne Civil War reenactors Saturday paid tribute to an ardent abolitionist war veteran buried in Lindenwood Cemetery.

Col. Sion S. Bass of Fort Wayne, who enlisted just after the start of the war and raised and led the 30th Indiana Volunteer Infantry for the Union in 1861, was honored at his gravesite, recently refurbished by a group of volunteers.

Reenactors – in Union blue uniforms and hoop-skirted dresses – also laid wreaths at the nearby grave of his mother-in-law, Eliza “Mother” George.

At the time in her mid-50s, the woman was so moved at Bass' heroic and untimely death and the suffering of his fellow soldiers that she left Fort Wayne to nurse Union troops until she contracted typhoid and died in May 1865.

Russ Gilliom of Fort Wayne, co-chairman of the event with Tim Shambaugh of Fort Wayne, said Bass “had a feeling for the Union and a calling to the abolitionist cause” – even though he had been born and raised in Kentucky and had family ties in the South.

But Bass was “a very strong Episcopalian” and “religiously, it was unthinkable to him to own other human beings,” Gilliom said.

Bass was wounded at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee in February 1862 after his horse was wounded. When he dismounted to tend to the animal, he was also hit.

Bass remounted and continued to lead the troops until he fainted from loss of blood. He was taken to a field hospital and transported to a hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, where he died.

Both he and George, who died after the war's end just before she was to go home to Fort Wayne, were buried with full military honors at Lindenwood.

The recent drive to restore Bass's monument, Gilliom said, came when a group of reenactors saw it had cracked at the base and was leaning.

Research found it had been designed with a Washington Monument-like spire, but it had never been placed, he said.

Forty donors, including ARCH, the city's nonprofit historic architecture preservation group, and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, allowed for the placement of the spire and the cleaning of the gravestone.

The ceremony included bagpiper Stuart Hatfield, who played “Amazing Grace” to honor Bass and “Nearer My God to Thee” to memorialize Mother George. The music was followed by three rifle firings over the graves and the playing of taps by Robert Dispensa.

Reenactor Murray Cox portrayed Abraham Lincoln, who exhorted attendees to “try, if you may, to comprehend” the words, deeds and struggles in the past to secure and maintain liberty.

The march to the graves was led by a caisson drawn by two red-trimmed horses and a symbolic riderless horse.

Participating reenactors included the 30th Indiana Volunteer Infantry, the 44th Volunteer Infantry, the Army of the Wabash, the Cumberland Guard and Sons of Union Veterans.

