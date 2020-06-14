Sign firms thriving in hard times

Jennifer Bond is staking a claim in yard signs and in the future of her children.

The working mom of three has been multitasking at Sign Pro – managing the booming business and, while school was in session, taking her elementary-age son to her office for distance learning.

Bond’s husband was laid off because of the coronavirus and has been home with their two other young ones.

“Being able to bring one of my kids with me, we could still get everything done,” said Bond, manager of Sign Pro.

Sign Pro is locally owned and operated by a couple who did not force their employees to choose between work and motherhood. The company’s closing hour shifted from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. as another way to accommodate the team – a group consisting completely of working moms.

Sign Pro is among the businesses that were allowed to remain open when many others were forced by state order to close to enable social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants had signs and banners outside, alerting potential customers they were open for carryout. Some families posted signage in their yards to help mark birthdays and other special occasions when many celebrations had to be held at home due to the lack of dine-in restaurant and entertainment venues open. Many businesses also needed signs to promote social distancing or provide other messaging for workers.

Shambaugh & Son has been one of Sign Pro’s customers in recent months.

Tom O’Connor, the corporate safety director at the construction company, said he became a Sign Pro customer so employees would have signage directing them to temperature screenings when they reported for work.

“It was fantastic,” O’Connor says. “They came through with what we needed.”

Sign Pro is back to its normal operating hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One rewarding aspect of being an essential worker – besides learning with her son at the same time – has been the communication with customers, Bond says. Hearing that many other essential workers were staying well, everywhere from hospitals to steel mills, was encouraging.

“We all made it work,” Bond says.

DataPrint LLC is another company that has continued services. When the pandemic began, Jim Cawvey, vice president of sales and marketing, created an initiative for free signage to support Fort Wayne restaurants. DataPrint announced in mid-March it would offer area restaurants one free, 24-inch full-color, two-sided yard sign to make sure residents knew the business was still providing food service while complying with state orders.

Three months along, Cawvey’s team is pivoting signage to focus on social distancing. DataPrint is producing floor graphics, table tents, and safety cones with messages like “Stay smart, stay six feet apart.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools graduates were able to celebrate their milestones with yard signs provided by the district. New Process, a local commercial printer, supplied signage that was outsourced from FWCS internal printing services. Graphics Output produced signs for Wayne High School, and the cost for one school alone – 330 signs – was about $3,700.

Wayne ordered signs from Graphics Output before learning FWCS planned to provide them for graduates.

Signage seemed increasingly popular for celebrations that took alternative approaches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“So many people get so happy about signs,” said Marie Szczepkowski of FastSigns. The biggest change at her business has been what people order.

At FastSigns, most signs requested have been dedicated to nursing home workers, considered heroes by many. Szczepkowski said customers ordering those signs have been the most grateful because of the quick turnaround time.

“Every sign somebody orders is an emergency,” Szczepkowski says. “If we can make each customer a priority all the time, then everybody is always very happy.”