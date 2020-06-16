2 City Council members support police reform

Another Fort Wayne City Council member has offered his support to discussions surrounding police reforms in the Summit City.

"I believe that our officers have performed admirably overall and are truly heroes. At the same time, as a city we should always be looking to improve," said Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, during tonight's City Council meeting. "I am open to any proposals to improve race relations and the ability to administer law and order and justice."

Jehl's comments came as Black Lives Matter protests continue over the death of George Floyd while being detained by a group of Minneapolis police officers. At the end of the meeting, a small group of people had gathered outside Citizens Square.

In his remarks, Jehl referenced "two serious proposals" put forward by other council members regarding mandatory body cameras for city police officers and establishment of a citizens review board for law enforcement conduct.

"We've been promised body cameras as a city council for six years now. It's well past time, and I don't see any scenario where I will vote for another budget without body cameras in the budget," he said.

Mayor Tom Henry's administration is expected to release the proposed 2021 city budget in September. The budget must be approved by the end of October.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said she appreciates Jehl's support on proposals currently being crafted to address issues with policing. Chambers also addressed a list of demands issued over the weekend by a group called ChangeMakers Fort Wayne.

The demands call for criminal charges to be dropped against all non-violent protesters, banning use of choke holds and knee holds, implementation of a "Duty to Intervene" policy and creation of a civilian review board for police oversight.

The demands were made public Saturday, and the group gave the city until today to meet them or risk an escalation of disobedience. Chambers said she's happy to see many of the

dgong@jg.net