Fort Wayne / Allen County

Matthew 25 gets national honor

Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic of Fort Wayne earned a 2020 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program.

“This award is a great honor,” clinic CEO Mark Dixon said in a statement Monday.

Matthew 25, he said, shares the same goal as the national association – to ensure the medically underserved have access to not only affordable care but also high-quality health care.

“This award demonstrates that we are delivering high-caliber care comparatively on a national scale,” Dixon said.

Matthew 25 voluntarily submitted reports and completed questionnaires that outlined functionality in the following areas: administrative, enhanced access and continuity, identify and manage patient populations, plan and manage care, provide self-care support and community resources, track and coordinate care, and measure and improve performance.

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics reviewed the information, submitted by 581 of its 1,400 member organizations.

From the submissions, 68% received a gold rating, 17% received a silver rating, and 15% received a bronze rating.

Area

Parkview DeKalb gets sleep center

Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn has debuted its new sleep disorder center.

The hospital's sleep disorder center is the eighth Parkview Health site to offer pediatric and adult sleep studies, a news release said.

Sleep-related problems affect an estimated 50 million to 70 million Americans of all ages. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data says that 1 in 3 adults do not get enough sleep, which might lead to chronic diseases and conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity and depression.

For several years, the hospital's sleep disorder center operated in a temporary location. Now, it is housed in its newly constructed permanent suite within the respiratory department. It features two treatment rooms with private shower facilities and a central evaluation room with state-of-the-art monitoring equipment.

– Journal Gazette